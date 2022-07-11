Samsung’s 2,000-nit 49-inch mini-LED 240Hz monitor now $700 off at new low of $1,600

Amazon is offering the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49-inch curved 4K 240Hz Mini LED Gaming Monitor for $1,599.99 shipped. Regularly going for $2,300, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and saves a total of $700, which is a full 30% off. This ultra-premium monitor offers a lot of features in a single package. For starters, it delivers a 32:9 aspect ratio which essentially offers dual 27-inch screens without a middle bezel. With a resolution of 5120×1440, you’ll find that it also brings a 240Hz refresh rate to the table and an almost unheard of DisplayHDR2000 certification, meaning it can hit a peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits. Plus, it’s compatible with both NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for a tear-free experience while gaming. The mini-LED Quantum Matrix panel packs 2,048 local dimming zones for a premium experience all around. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional Samsung gaming monitor deals for Prime Day.

Also on sale for Prime Day is the Samsung 28-inch Odyssey G70A 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor at $599.99. Down from $750, this marks a return to its all-time low at Amazon. Sure, it doesn’t deliver dual 1440p 240Hz monitor to your setup without a middle bezel. But, with a 4K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, as well as support for HDMI 2.1, you’ll be able to play games in UHD at high refresh rates regardless of whether you’re on PC or console. Plus, you could technically pick up two of these and still come in at a lower price than the Neo G9 above, though you’ll still lose out on the 240Hz refresh rate and 2,000 nit peak brightness.

Don’t forget to check out the rest of the monitor deals we’ve found for Prime Day so far. Pricing starts at $200 in our roundup and there are multiple options to consider. Then, our dedicated Prime Day hub is a must see for all the other ways you can save on gear this week.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49-inch 240Hz 4K Gaming Monitor features:

The Samsung 49 inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming computer monitor matches the curve of the human eye for maximum immersion and minimal eye strain; With the screen space of dual 27” panels, gamers can take command on the battlefield

Samsung Mini LED Quantum Matrix technology provides a huge increase in screen dimming zones, from 10 to 2,048, and up to 4x the luminance compared to a traditional panel, giving you deeper blacks, brighter whites, and a pixel perfect visual experience

Seize winning control with incredibly-low 2ms input lag that brings never-before-experienced response accuracy to catch notoriously-agile enemies; It’s so fast, that action begins instantly when you turn on the screen, with virtually no delay between your peripherals and the game

