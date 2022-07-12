Furbo’s 2022 treat-tossing iOS pet cam hits new all-time low at $147 (30% off), plus more

Prime Day pet cam deals are now live starting with the 2022 model Furbo 360-degree Dog Camera at $147 shipped via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. Regularly $210, this is 30% off the going rate with $63 in savings for the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. You’ll also find Furbo’s previous-generation model down at $118 shipped from the usual $169. You’re looking at 1080p live feeds of your home and furry friends from wherever you are with a 360-degree rotating view on the latest model. Real-time 2-way audio and night vision allow you to communicate with pets and hear what’s going on even at night alongside the ability to toss them a treat directly from your iOS/Android device. From there, a series of smart alerts and notifications, including a barking sensor, person alert, CO/smoke alarms, and more keep you posted on all the goings on while you’re at work or away on vacation. Head below for more.

If you’re not looking for the dedicated Prime Day pet cam deals, you will find plenty of other security-based models and more waiting in our deal hub.

One of the highlight options here are the Blink Prime Day discounts that are now live from $30. Including everything from video doorbells and floodlight cameras to the affordable Blink Mini, all of these deals are now live and waiting for you right here. And you’ll also want to check out Arlo’s Essential Wired Video Doorbell at $80 as well as all of the Ring video doorbells and cameras starting at $45.

Just make sure you keep a close eye on our Prime Day 2022 deal hub for constant updates over the next 48 hours for the best price drops of the year across a broad range of products categories and more.

Furbo 360-degree Prime Day pet cam deal:

Furbo Prime Day pet cam deals: FULL HD CAMERA WITH 360° ROTATING VIEW – The NEW Furbo 360° Dog Camera gives you best-in-class HD video quality with 360-degree rotating view for full room coverage, day & night. Stunning 1080p liveview and high quality 4x zoom let you easily check on your home, speak to family, and toss treats to pets. Know what’s going on in your home from anywhere – no more missed moments or blind spots.

REALTIME 2-WAY AUDIO & COLOR NIGHT VISION – Seamlessly hear and speak with family members and pets at home, and adjust volume in-app for crystal clear audio. Color night vision provides enhanced night vision with infrared technology to see in the dark, and enjoy vivid color vision in low light.

FUN ADJUSTABLE TREAT TOSSING – Toss a treat to your dog via the free Furbo iOS/Android app. All new Treat Toss allows you to adjust treat size to suit your dog’s needs. Fill Furbo with your dog’s favorite treats to use as a reward, or as a distraction for symptoms of separation anxiety like pacing, barking or licking.

