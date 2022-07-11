Blink Prime Day discounts now live: Video Doorbell $35, Floodlight $85, more from $30

As more and more deals land ahead of Prime Day, we’re now seeing the savings carry over to Amazon’s lineup of Blink smart cameras. Shipping is free across the board and everything is exclusively for Prime members. Marking down prices on all of its different home security offerings, a top pick this time is a new 2022 low on the Blink Video Doorbell at $34.99. Down from $50, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low from Black Friday as well as the best price of the year at $15 off and $5 under our previous mention. The bundled Sync Box package is also $50.98, down from $85 to mark a new all-time low at $9 under previous mentions.

Having just launched last fall, the Blink Video Doorbell arrives as quite the affordable front door upgrade that is now even more inexpensive. Packing all of the standard features like motion alerts, a 1080p sensor, and two-way audio, this offering arrives with a onboard Alexa support. Its battery-powered design can also be sidestepped for those with existing wiring. Our launch coverage offers a better idea of what to expect, too.

Spread across two different sales, the Blink savings ahead of Prime Day continue to just about every other release in its lineup. While you’ll find a series of Video Doorbell bundles up for grabs on this landing page, there’s a more diverse selection to be had over on this side of the sale. Below you’ll find our top picks, which cover indoor cameras, weather-proof outdoor offerings, and more.

Blink Video Doorbell features:

Experience long-lasting battery life, custom alerts, privacy settings, and more. Get alerts when motion is detected or someone presses Video Doorbell. Connect to existing doorbell wiring or pair with a Sync Module (sold separately) to engage live view and two-way audio on demand. Choose to save and share clips in the cloud with a free 30-day trial of the Blink.

