Prime Day discounts Ring video doorbells from $75 and cameras starting at $45

Amazon is now rolling out the Prime Day Ring deals, with a collection of its signature video doorbells and cameras marked down to the best prices of the year. Leading the way, the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro for $179.99 shipped is a highlight from the sale. Down from its usual $250 price tag, today’s offer delivers a new all-time low of $70 off while beating our previous mention by $20. Marking only the fourth discount yet, this is a rare chance to save on the latest from Ring. Having launched just over a year ago, Ring’s Floodlight camera is also its most capable release of its kind. Living up to the pro designation, you’re looking at 1080p recording alongside unique Bird’s Eye View and 3D Motion Detection features which can better detect events and also give you an aerial view of any activity. A 2,000-lumen floodlight rounds out the package with Alexa integration. Head below for more Ring Prime Day deals from $45.

Ring Prime Day Video Doorbell deals:

Standalone Cameras on sale:

As far as other Amazon device discounts go, we’re tracking some of the best prices of the year across nearly its entire stable of products. The biggest Echo sale of the year is an easy highlight starting at $13, delivering deals on everything from its latest smart displays and speakers to accessories and more. But there’s plenty else to be had in our Prime Day hub, as well.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro features:

Get accurate, real-time notifications when motion is detected around your home. Use the Ring app to see what’s happening, turn on the lights, speak to visitors with improved noise reduction, and sound the siren when you need to. With 3D Motion Detection, customize motion zones up to 30ft. away to know exactly when and where someone’s stepped onto your property. It also enables Bird’s Eye View, an aerial view of events around your home where you can see visitors move from the front to the backyard.

