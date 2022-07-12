Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag+ item tracker provides precise locating ability with UWB at $30

With Prime Day in full swing, Amazon is now offering its Prime members the opportunity to pick up the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ for $29.99 shipped. Normally going for $40, this 25% discount marks a new 2022 low price and matches the Black Friday discount we tracked last year. The Galaxy SmartTag+ is Samsung’s option for item tracking with AirTag-like precision finding and AR features thanks to the built-in UWB chip. Bluetooth is also here for longer-range tracking with lower precision to help find lost bags or keys. Check out our launch coverage to learn more and head below.

We’re also tracking deals on other item trackers like Tile’s 2022 lineup including the Mate, Sticker, and Slim from $18. These trackers don’t use UWB chips so you won’t see precise tracking but you’ll still be able to check the last known location. You can also grab the Apple AirTag 4-pack for $85 which is seeing a new 2022 low price.

After checking out these item tracker deals, be sure to swing by our main Prime Day hub for all of our roundups in one location. This will best help you take full advantage of this shopping event with our coverage on Twitter being one of the best ways to keep up with all the new deals dropping soon.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ Tracker features:

FIND IMPORTANT THINGS: Bluetooth powered SmartTag+ mounts easily to your keychain, bag, wallet, glasses case, or other personal accessories; If you think your lost item is nearby, tap the ring button on your cell phone and follow the familiar sound to the volume you set

Samsung account log-in and registration on SmartThings Find is required; SmartTag+ needs to be paired with ultra-wideband(UWB)-enabled Galaxy smartphones with Android 11 or higher to fully function

ONE-CLICK CONVENIENCE: SmartTag+ can control various IoT devices in your smart home with just a click of a button, so you can turn on the lights in your home before you even step inside.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!