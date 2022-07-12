TP-Link Kasa smart home Prime Day deals now live from $11: Bulbs, plugs, more up to 50% off

Joining the now live Amazon Echo gear and more from $13, TP-Link’s Kasa smart home Prime Day deals are now live. With offers starting from $11 with free shipping for Prime members via the official TP-Link Amazon storefront, we are now tracking up to 50% off a range of its no hub-required Alexa and Google Assistant-compatible gear. From color-changing smart bulbs and dimmer switches to doorbell cameras, LED light strips, and surge protectors, you’ll find a notable collection of Kasa smart home Prime Day deals waiting for you down below.

Kasa smart home Prime Day deals:

Outside of the Kasa smart home Prime Day deals and Amazon’s collection of discounted speakers and Echo Show devices, you’ll also want to scope out this deal on the Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen as well as the Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen. Our 2022 deal hub is loaded with smart home Prime Day deals with more coming down the pipeline every hour for the next two days. Be sure to stay locked to 9to5Toys for all of the best deals of the summer.

TP-Link Color Smart Bulbs features:

Smart home Prime Day deals: Multicolor with a wide range of colors and dimming capabilities, Kasa smart’s multicolor light bulb offers endless lighting possibilities; You can choose a light for everything from a dinner party to a late night study session

No hub required, the Kasa smart Wi-Fi light bulb, dximmable connects to your home’s secure Wi-Fi network; No need for a hub or extra equipment; All you need is your smartphone, the Kasa smart app and a Wi-Fi connection to start controlling your bulb from anywhere

Control from anywhere: Control your smart light bulb from anywhere with your smartphone using the free Kasa smart app (iOS, Android); Dim, turn on or off or change the colors of your light bulb remotely at your fingertips

