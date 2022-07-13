Land a new meat thermometer with popular ThermoPro models from just $10 for Prime Day

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering a series of notable deals on the popular ThermoPro meat thermometers. If you’re still looking to land one for summer cookouts or just to make sure to chicken is cooked properly in the oven all year round, now’s the time to score one while Prime Day pricing is live on a number of different models. From smartphone-controlled options to 4-probe setups for larger cooks and quick, simple variants, the deals are starting from just $10 with free shipping for Prime members with up to as much as 40% in savings to be had. Head below for our top ThermoPro meat thermometer picks.

Prime Day ThermoPro deals:

We are also tracking some seriously notable deals on grills for Prime Day ranging from pellet smoker combos to more affordable Cuisinart options and high-tech Traeger WIFIRE cookers, the highlights of which can be found below:

ThermoPro TP03H meat thermometer features:

Fast and accurate: Cooking thermometer features 3.9 inches food grade stainless steel probe and a high precision sensor which receives internal temp within 3-4 seconds, accurate to ±0.9 degree Fahrenheit; Don’t spend any extra time leaning over a hot surface

Completely waterproof: The food thermometer has a IPX6 waterproof rating that means you can wash the unit under running water without fear. The instant read thermometer ensures cleanup is Ultra-fast

Lock function: Kitchen thermometer can lock the current temp when the probe is removed from food and keep the temp displayed, no more dangerously peering into the oven or grill

Easy to Use: Candy thermometer features a foldable probe design to neatly store the thermometer in a drawer or use the magnetic back or hook for convenient storage

