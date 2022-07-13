Unlocked Moto G Pure Android smartphone hits new low at $65.50, Edge $400 (Save $300), more

Patrick Campanale
From $65.50

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering the Moto G Pure 64GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $65.55 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $130 to $150, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to replace your aging smartphone on a budget, the Moto G Pure packs a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display with up to 2-day battery life. The dual camera system leverages a 13MP rear sensor as well as a 5MP front camera to capture family memories with ease. On top of that, it boasts a water-repellent design to keep your new smartphone safe from accidental spills or splashes. Slated to get Android 12, this smartphone is ready to replace your old and outdated device with one that’s sure to keep you connected with friends and family throughout the next few years. Keep reading for more.

More Unlocked Motorola Prime Day deals:

Don’t forget to check out our Android guide for other ways to save on smartphones this Prime Day. We also have the latest Android app deals to browse through, and you won’t want to miss out on the Samsung Galaxy Buds deals that we’re seeing right now with prices as low as $80. Then, swing by both our Prime Day 2022 hub as well as the 10 best deals still available to find all the other ways you can save this year.

Moto G Pure features:

Bring your favorite movies, shows, websites, and games to life on an ultra-wide screen. The 6.5″ Max Vision HD+ display features a 20:9 aspect ratio with an 81% screen-to-body ratio. See more. Play more. Enjoy more

