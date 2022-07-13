Over the past two days, we’ve been scouring the far reaches of Amazon and beyond in order to showcase all of the best Prime Day 2022 deals. While you’ll still find a collection of discounts live until the shopping event closes its virtual doors, we’ve highlighted the top 10 Prime Day deals still available to help cut to the chase. Including notable price drops from Apple, Beats, Google, and more, as well as Chromebooks, storage, and gaming gear, these deals will likely be gone at 3 a.m. EST.

10) Acer Predator 4K monitor is ready for next-gen gaming

Starting off all of the best Prime Day deals this year, we’re highlighting a notable battle station upgrade fit for PC and console gamers alike. The Acer Predator 28-inch 4K 144Hz HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor is as feature-packed as they come, and it now sits at an all-time low of $535 via Amazon. This notable monitor comes equipped with an HDMI 2.1 port to ensure it will work out of the box with PS5 and Xbox Series X devices and to take full advantage of the 144Hz refresh rate. That makes the $95 discount all the more appealing.

9) Nike headlines all of the fashion deals with extra 20% off

Sure tech and home goods may steal the spotlight for Prime Day, but fashion is also deserving of some attention for the Amazon shopping event. Right at the top of the list, Nike is celebrating the savings this week by taking an extra 20% off already marked down styles. This compounds with the already up to 60% off styles that you’ll find detailed in our coverage, carrying over to everything from Dri-FIT apparel to Air Max shoes and more.

8) Beats Fit Pro deliver workout-ready sound

Beats Fit Pro launched earlier in the year and have since become a fan-favorite pair of earbuds for iPhone and Android users alike. Delivering a workout-ready true wireless design with IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip design, you’ll benefit from active noise cancellation to go alongside fast pairing and the Apple H1 chip, not to mention the 6-hour battery life, making the all-time low price cut down to $160 even more compelling. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review.

7) Chromebooks take the stage for Prime Day

Prime Day has discounted a selection of PCs, among Macs and the like, but the Chromebook deals are also flowing through the end of the day. Discounting all of the top brands like ASUS, Samsung, Lenovo, and more, there are plenty of ways to score a new Chrome OS machine ahead of the fall school semester or just for a more everyday carry upgrade. Shop all of the different models starting at $150 right here.

6) SSD, hard drive, and storage deals abound

If you’re in need of new storage, you’re also in luck now that Prime Day is coming to an end. While time is running out, you can save on everything from portable SSDs and hard drives to microSD cards and even NAS systems – perfect for just expanding the storage of your devices or setting up routine backups for all of your data. Everything starts at $36 and delivers the best prices of the year from brands like SanDisk, WD, Crucial, Samsung, and more.

5) M1 MacBook Pro now up to $499 off

The top five best Prime Day deals are where it really begins getting hard, and Apple’s now previous-generation M1 MacBook Pro is taking this spot. Even with the new M2 devices launching earlier in month, there is so much value to be had from going with this refurbished price cut. Centered around an M1 chip, the 13-inch MacBook Pro is now down to $880 via Woot. With as much as $499 in savings attached, these are only the second notable price cuts for refurbished models and arrive at new all-time lows in the process.

4) Best Prime Day TV deals caught in 4K

Prime Day is one of the best times of year to actually buy a new TV, and this year’s shopping event has certainly delivered. Discounting offerings come from just about every single brand, including the latest from LG, Samsung, Sony, and other top manufacturers. So if you’re in the market to upgrade your home entertainment center display, score a new screen for the kitchen or guest room, or just to land the perfect gaming option, all of the best Prime Day 4K TV deals are worth checking out right now while pricing starts at $175.

3) Pixel 6/Pro fall to new all-time lows

Such a good discount that it briefly sold out, Prime Day delivered one of the best markdowns of the entire year on Google’s latest handsets. Providing new all-time lows on both of its Pixel 6/Pro devices, the smaller of the two smartphones starts at $499 with $100 in savings. Then there’s the flagship 6 Pro model at $699, which is $200 off its usual price tag to also mark the best price yet for Prime Day. Both phones are powered by Google Tensor chips, and these new all-time lows are backed by unlocked conditions and even more affordable price tags than ever before.

2) Amazon’s in-house Echo gear remains a Prime Day favorite

Amazon set the pace before Prime Day even started by marking down its collection of Echo speakers, smart displays, and accessories. Throughout the past few days, these discounts have continue to deliver some of the most enticing offers of the event, with prices as low as $13 across the lineup. Whether you’re looking to bring home your first smart speaker or want to expand Alexa to a multiroom setup, new all-time lows are up for grabs across nearly everything.

1) Apple Watch Series 7 steals the show

Prime Day 2022 has delivered quite a wide range of Apple deals, many of which are sitting at all new all-time lows. Among all of these, there is one highlight that is easily the best deal of the entire shopping event. Apple launched its latest wearable last fall, and now the recent Apple Watch Series 7 is down to a new all-time low. The watch is available in several styles and sizes with pricing starting at $279 with $120 off across the lineup. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to bring home the brand’s latest exercise-tracking experience, these all-time low prices are certainly your best shop.

