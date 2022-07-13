Save 20% or more on Sun Joe electric pressure washers, pole saws, and more from $16

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is discounting a selection of Sun Joe outdoor electric tools and accessories. Shipping is free across the board as these deals are exclusive for Prime members like everything else in the 48-hour shopping event. A headliner has the Sun Joe SPX3001 2030 PSI Pressure Washer marked down to $121 from its usual $187 going rate. This is matching the best price of the year at 35% off and marks the lowest we’ve seen in quite some time. If you still haven’t taken care of getting your outdoor space in its best shape ahead of summer so far, bringing home the SPX3001 today is a great option for tidying up everything from siding to concrete and more. It features a 2030 PSI electric design with everything included out of the box like several nozzle attachments, an onboard detergent tank, and more.

As far as other Green discounts go today, Prime Day has rolled out a pair of price cuts on popular portable power stations. Marking down prices to the lowest of the year on two of our favorite brands, Jackery Explorer models now start as low as $112 alongside off-grid Goal Zero gear from $90.

Sun Joe electric pressure washer features:

Tackle your toughest home, outdoor and auto cleaning projects with ease! Packed with a powerful 1800-Watt/14. 5-amp motor, the Pressure Joe SPX3001 generates up to 2030 PSI of water pressure and 1. 76 GPM of water flow to remove road tar, tree sap and insect splats from cars, grease deposits from concrete, heavy mildew, oil and rust stains, caked on mud, and other stubborn yard and garden gunk and grime.

