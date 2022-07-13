Turtle Beach’s Stealth 700 Gen 2 wireless headset for Xbox or PS5 hits new low at $110

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is delivering new all-time lows across some of Turtle Beach’s console- and PC-focused gaming headsets. Our favorite discount from the sale is the brand’s Stealth 700 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset for either Xbox or PlayStation at $109.95 shipped. For comparison, this headset generally fetches $150 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed to deliver a surround sound experience with console, this headset also features a flip-to-mute microphone and also natively pairs with either Xbox or PlayStation wirelessly depending on which model you choose. Plus, there’s also Bluetooth to pair with your smartphone or computer as a secondary device to let you stream music, take calls, and more while gaming without missing a beat. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional discounts.

You can upgrade your gaming setup with the slew of other discounts that we’ve tracked for Prime Day. For starters, PC gamers can check out the Asus laptops and desktops that are on sale today with RTX 3060-powered machines at great prices. Then, don’t forget to check out the Acer Predator 4K 144Hz HDMI 2.1 monitor that’s on sale for $535, which marks a new low that we’ve tracked. After that, swing by our Prime Day 2022 hub for all the other ways that you can save this year.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 is the successor to the best-selling Stealth 600 wireless gaming headset, dominates on PS5, PS4, & PS4 Pro, and features a new wireless mini-USB transmitter for a rock-solid connection. New for Stealth 600 Gen 2 is a larger flip-to-mute mic for refined chat clarity that integrates into the headset when muted, plus uniquely re-shaped, breathable ear cushions with ProSpecs technology provide glasses friendly comfort over long gaming sessions. Turtle Beach’s data-proven Superhuman Hearing gives players the ultimate audio advantage, driven through precision-tuned 50mm speakers for a deeply immersive, undistorted audio experience. Plus, Stealth 600 Gen 2 is also Sony 3D Audio ready for PS5.

