Elgato Wave XLR mic audio interface sees rare price drop to $120 for your content creation rig

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesElgato
Reg. $160 $120

Alongside some hangover Prime Day deals on its streaming and content creation lighting, Amazon is now offering the Elgato Wave XLR Audio Mixer Interface for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $160 and rarely ever on sale, this is a solid 25% off the going rate. Alongside built-in phantom power, this model allows folks to connect XLR mics to their PC or Mac via USB-C and, as you can see in the image above, pairs nicely with the Elgato Stream Decks. Alongside the brand’s “proprietary Clipguard technology [that] prevents microphone distortion,” the companion Wave Link app allows users to combine the mic input with multiple audio sources and create two independent mixes alongside the large heads-up multifunctional control knob and 3.5mm headphone jack. More details below. 

Today’s lead deal is quite a competitive price for XLR input and a design like you see above – it’s the same price as the popular Focusrite Scarlett Solo 3rd Gen – but there are more affordable options out there. This M-Audio M-Track Duo might not sit alongside your other Elgato gear quite the same, but it will provide a pair of combo XLR and 1/4-inch inputs for even less at $69 shipped

You might also want to take a look at some of the other 2022 model audio interface solutions we have seen hit this year as well:

Elgato Wave XLR Audio Mixer Interface features:

  • Premium XLR to USB-C connection
  • Use the Wave Link app to mix Wave XLR with multiple audio sources, plus create two independent mixes
  • Proprietary Clipguard technology prevents microphone distortion
  • Up to 75 dB of ultra-low-noise gain amplifies insensitive mics
  • 48 V phantom power drives condenser microphones
  • Dual selectable filters remove low frequencies

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Elgato

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Elgato Prime Day deals: Ring Light $150, Key Light Air ...
Legendary recording brand Neve brings Abbey Road to the...
Tested: Focusrite delivers compelling auto FX Vocaster ...
HORI’s Neckset delivers personal 3D gaming audio ...
Originally $700 karaoke-ready 1500W Samsung MX-T70 Soun...
Today’s best game deals: Elden Ring $45.50, Paper...
Pelican’s 3M adhesive Stick-On AirTag Mount hits ...
Bundle Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE with an official fo...
Load more...
Show More Comments