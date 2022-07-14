Elgato Wave XLR mic audio interface sees rare price drop to $120 for your content creation rig

Alongside some hangover Prime Day deals on its streaming and content creation lighting, Amazon is now offering the Elgato Wave XLR Audio Mixer Interface for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $160 and rarely ever on sale, this is a solid 25% off the going rate. Alongside built-in phantom power, this model allows folks to connect XLR mics to their PC or Mac via USB-C and, as you can see in the image above, pairs nicely with the Elgato Stream Decks. Alongside the brand’s “proprietary Clipguard technology [that] prevents microphone distortion,” the companion Wave Link app allows users to combine the mic input with multiple audio sources and create two independent mixes alongside the large heads-up multifunctional control knob and 3.5mm headphone jack. More details below.
Today’s lead deal is quite a competitive price for XLR input and a design like you see above – it’s the same price as the popular Focusrite Scarlett Solo 3rd Gen – but there are more affordable options out there. This M-Audio M-Track Duo might not sit alongside your other Elgato gear quite the same, but it will provide a pair of combo XLR and 1/4-inch inputs for even less at $69 shipped.
Elgato Wave XLR Audio Mixer Interface features:
- Premium XLR to USB-C connection
- Use the Wave Link app to mix Wave XLR with multiple audio sources, plus create two independent mixes
- Proprietary Clipguard technology prevents microphone distortion
- Up to 75 dB of ultra-low-noise gain amplifies insensitive mics
- 48 V phantom power drives condenser microphones
- Dual selectable filters remove low frequencies
