Neatly stow an AirTag in your wallet with new low on Spigen’s card-style AirFit holder at $12

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its AirFit AirTag Wallet Card Case Cover for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Sitting in the $18 range for most of last year and the beginning of 2022, it more regularly sells for $15 at Amazon these days where it is now at a new all-time low. You’re looking at a two-piece scratch-resistant wallet holder that is designed to securely house your Apple item tracker inside your existing wallet like any other card. As a bonus, it also includes the removable carabiner clip if you ever need to affix it to a carry loop, bag, or something of that nature. Get even more details in our launch coverage from last summer and additional details below.

You can also land the best price ever on elago’s latest ice cream and avocado AirTag cases with prices starting from $10.50 Prime shipped right now. This is up to 25% in savings on some of the more eye-catching Apple item tracker cases you’ll find anywhere.

If you prefer to take the first-party route, we are also still seeing notable price drops on Apple’s official leather and silicone AirTag Loops starting from $21 at Amazon.

As for the latest in AirTag accessories, Nomad unveiled its new signature Horween Leather Loop earlier this month and just this week we saw the new cross-over models from CASETiFY. Its latest capsule collection features loads of Stranger Things collaborations including iPhone 13 cases, Apple Watch bands, MagSafe wallets, and AirTags covers. Take a closer look for yourself in this week’s launch coverage.

Spigen AirFit Wallet Holder features:

Designed to slide seamlessly in any pocket storage and suitable for card wallets or handbags

Two-piece structure for easy application and removal

Made of a durable and scratch-resistant material

Includes a carabiner for alternative attachments

Precisely designed to protect the AirTags bluetooth tracker (2021)

