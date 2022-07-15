Arcade1Up’s Wi-Fi 4-player The Simpsons cabinet now $400 ($300 off), plus more from $99

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesGameStopArcade1Up
$300 off From $99
Arcade1Up Simpsons arcade cabinet

GameStop is now offering the Arcade1Up Simpsons 4-Player Wi-Fi Arcade Cabinet with stool and riser for $399.99 shipped. Regularly $700 and currently on sale for $500 at Best Buy, today’s deal is $100 our previous mention with the stool and riser included as well as being the lowest price we can find. This one launched last summer as a retro-inspired remake of the classic Simpsons cabinet with a 4-player setup and Wi-Fi functionality so “you can fight your way through each level with the help of fellow retrogamers playing from their own cabinets.” It features a 17-inch LCD screen, a light up marquee, molded coin door, built-in speakers, and copies of both the classic Simpsons arcade beat em’ up as well as The Simpsons Bowling. Head below for more details and additional offers on Arcade1Up machines. 

More Arcade1Up deals:

Alongside the new Legacy collection models from the brand, earlier this month Arcade1Up launched new Ms. PAC-MAN and Street Fighter II cabinets with Wi-Fi and multiplayer. Those include the new YOGA FLAME and SHINKU HADOKEN edition machines and you can get a full breakdown of what to expect on the latest from Arcade1Up in our launch coverage right here

Arcade1UpSimpsons cabinet features:

It’s the first family of animated comedy, in a home arcade form factor! Originally released in arcades by Konami in 1991, this Homer-sized smash hit (well, even way, way bigger than that) has been clamored for by Arcade1Up fans since Day 1, and now The Simpsons are here! “Don’t have a cow man!,” we’re getting to the gameplay! Exactly how you remembered it in the early ‘90s, play as Homer, Marge, Bart, and Lisa, taking on swarms of Springfield’s wide cast of inventively ludicrous characters. Four simultaneous players, endless animation inspired fun. Included is an Exclusive Collectors Tin Sign

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

GameStop

GameStop features deals across all platforms and gaming systems: PlayStation 4, Xbox One S, Nintendo Switch, 3DS, Wii U and much more
Arcade1Up

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Prime Day ushers in new lows on Arcade1Up arcade cabine...
Arcade1Up’s new Ms. PAC-MAN and Street Fighter II...
Arcade1Up bringing iconic board games from creators of ...
Best of 9to5Toys: M2 MacBook Air sees first discount, H...
ASUS’ Dual-Band 802.11ac Gaming Router with speed...
Nomad launches 30% off anniversary sale on leather iPho...
Let Roborock’s smart vacs and mops do the cleanin...
LG’s 24-inch 1080p monitor has a 165Hz refresh ra...
Load more...
Show More Comments