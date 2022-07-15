Arcade1Up’s Wi-Fi 4-player The Simpsons cabinet now $400 ($300 off), plus more from $99

GameStop is now offering the Arcade1Up Simpsons 4-Player Wi-Fi Arcade Cabinet with stool and riser for $399.99 shipped. Regularly $700 and currently on sale for $500 at Best Buy, today’s deal is $100 our previous mention with the stool and riser included as well as being the lowest price we can find. This one launched last summer as a retro-inspired remake of the classic Simpsons cabinet with a 4-player setup and Wi-Fi functionality so “you can fight your way through each level with the help of fellow retrogamers playing from their own cabinets.” It features a 17-inch LCD screen, a light up marquee, molded coin door, built-in speakers, and copies of both the classic Simpsons arcade beat em’ up as well as The Simpsons Bowling. Head below for more details and additional offers on Arcade1Up machines.

More Arcade1Up deals:

Alongside the new Legacy collection models from the brand, earlier this month Arcade1Up launched new Ms. PAC-MAN and Street Fighter II cabinets with Wi-Fi and multiplayer. Those include the new YOGA FLAME and SHINKU HADOKEN edition machines and you can get a full breakdown of what to expect on the latest from Arcade1Up in our launch coverage right here.

Arcade1UpSimpsons cabinet features:

It’s the first family of animated comedy, in a home arcade form factor! Originally released in arcades by Konami in 1991, this Homer-sized smash hit (well, even way, way bigger than that) has been clamored for by Arcade1Up fans since Day 1, and now The Simpsons are here! “Don’t have a cow man!,” we’re getting to the gameplay! Exactly how you remembered it in the early ‘90s, play as Homer, Marge, Bart, and Lisa, taking on swarms of Springfield’s wide cast of inventively ludicrous characters. Four simultaneous players, endless animation inspired fun. Included is an Exclusive Collectors Tin Sign

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!