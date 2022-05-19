Arcade1Up expands Legacy collection with Mortal Kombat, MIDWAY, and other new cabinets

Arcade machines have existed for ages and Arcade1Up has allowed consumers to bring them into their homes. Now, three new machines are joining the Legacy Edition lineup: BANDAI Legacy Arcade Game – PAC-MANIA Edition, MIDWAY Legacy Arcade Game – Mortal Kombat 30th Edition, and ATARI Legacy Arcade Game – Centipede Edition.

Arcades are a staple of the late 20th century and are a part of many people’s childhoods. There is a certain level of nostalgia when it comes to seeing and using those machines. Arcade1Up allows you to bring this nostalgic device into your own home for you, your family, and your friends to enjoy. These three new machines will be joining Arcade1Up’s Legacy Edition collection of arcade cabinets that features officially licensed games and cabinet artwork.

One of the firsts for the legacy lineup is the Wi-Fi online leaderboards for the games. This allows you to see how you’re stacking up against your friends and other players around the world. The MIDWAY cabinet features something never before seen for Mortal Kombat: Wi-Fi Live online play. This means you can compete against players that are not physically with you. This, alongside the online leaderboards is one of the biggest additions to the Legacy game machine lineup.

By adding online leaderboards and gameplay to our new Legacy Edition arcade machines, it takes you back to gaming at an arcade while playing at home. The best feelings of getting a high score, or challenging friends to go head-to-head remotely, is something we wanted to capture. Davin Sufer, CTO of Acrade1Up

The BANDAI NAMCO cabinet comes with 14 classic games such as PAC-MAN, PAC & GAL, DIG DUG, and GALAGA’88. The MIDWAY cabinet also comes with 14 classic including MORTAL KOMBAT I, II, and 3, RAMPAGE, TOOBIN, and JOUST. Finally, the ATARI system will also come with 14 games such as CENTIPEDE, ASTEROIDS, MISSILE COMMAND, TEMPEST, and LUNAR LANDER.

Arcade1Up Legacy Collection availablity

Pre-orders for all three cabinets are open now with orders made before June 19 qualifying for free shipping. See below for links to where you can get these pre-orders, which will become available online and in retail store in Summer 2022.

BANDAI Legacy Arcade Game – PAC-MANIA Edition – $499.99

MIDWAY Legacy Arcade Game – Mortal Kombat 30th Edition – $499.99

ATARI Legacy Arcade Game – Centipede Edtion – $499.99

9to5Toys’ Take

I never thought I’d see a classic arcade video game with online functionality, nevermind online play. To be fair, I doubt the game creators even thought it would be possible either. For what is essentially a full-size arcade cabinet, $500 is honestly a great price – it is always good to get official licensed games, too.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!