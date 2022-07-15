Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Cubasis 3, Geofency, Flight Update Pro, and more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. While it never went on sale for Prime Day, we are now tracking a solid $70 price drop on Apple’s latest tablet, the iPad Air 5. That offer joins solid deals on Apple’s official iPhone 13,/Pro/Max/mini silicone MagSafe cases and everything else in our dedicated hub right here. Our discounted app collection features deals on titles like Cubasis 3 – DAW & Studio, Geography, Night of the Full Moon, Geofency, Flight Update Pro, Brushstroke, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Fill me up – Block Brain Game!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Lost Ship: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Geography: learn the world map: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Night of the Full Moon: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Ancient Legacy: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: My Jump 2: $6 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Premium-RPG Wizards of Brandel: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Geofency | Time Tracking: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Money Monitor Pro: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Flight Update Pro: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3 – DAW & Studio: $25 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Brushstroke: $5 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac: $60 (Reg. $80)

Today’s best game deals: Switch Sports w/ leg strap now $40, Paper Mario $40, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: MoviePro – Pro Video Camera: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Jay – Tweet from your Watch: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: HomeDash: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Heroes Rise: HeroFall: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: VERSUS: The Lost Ones: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Heroes Rise: The Prodigy: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Heroes Rise: The Hero Project: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Diagrams: FREE (Reg. $23)

More on Cubasis 3:

Quickly and easily capture your musical ideas as soon as they arrive and turn them into professional-sounding songs with the multi-award winning Cubasis 3. Enjoy performing, recording, mixing and sharing your music in no time, wherever you are, right there on your iPhone and iPad. Meet one of the fastest, most intuitive and complete audio and MIDI DAWs available on iOS today: Cubasis 3.

