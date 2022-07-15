Today’s best game deals: Switch Sports w/ leg strap now $40, Paper Mario $40, more

As part of today’s best console game deals, Walmart is now offering Nintendo Switch Sports for $39.99 shipped. Also matched via eBay Daily Deals. Regularly $50, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Nintendo’s latest in-house combo sports title. While we could see a price match sometime today, it is still listed at just south of full price on Amazon right now. Just keep in mind, you can score the digital version of the game for $40 at regular price, but today’s deal is for the physical copy that sits nice in your collection and ships with the regular $10 leg strap attachment as well. “Swing, kick, spike, and bowl your way to victory in six sports” including soccer, volleyball, bowling, tennis, badminton and chambara (swordplay) with golf being added as free DLC at some point this year, according to Nintendo. This one is great for the whole family and makes for a fun way to stay active while in front of the screen all year round. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

