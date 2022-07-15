Chefman’s Digital Touch Dual Basket Air now matching Amazon low at $80 (Reg. $120+)

For today only, Amazon is now offering the 9-quart Chefman TurboFry Digital Touch Dual Basket Air Fryer for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $180 at Best Buy where it is now matched, this model has more recently been sitting in the $120 range at Amazon and is now matching the all-time low there. Delivering a dual setup, it allows you to air fry two different dishes at the same time with a pair of 4.5-quart baskets. An intuitive finish-time feature also ensures both baskets complete the cooking process at the same time no matter what they are carrying alongside an adjustable temperature range up to 400-degrees, a built-in LED shake reminder, and more. You also score non-stick baskets here and all of the accessories are dishwasher-safe. More details below.

If you’re better off with a smaller more compact solution, the Chefman TurboFry 2-quart model is a notable consideration. This popular model comes in at a much more affordable $37 shipped on Amazon, just don’t expect to get the sizable capacity and dual basket frying option you’ll find on the model above.

Swing by our home goods guide for additional deals on kitchen gear and ways to upgrade your outdoor cooking setup at a discount. One notable offer there knocks $200 off the pro-model Anova sous vide cooker that is now at the second-best price we have tracked all year. Anova is one of the best in the game and its high-end model is now going for $199 shipped on Amazon with other options marked down right here as well.

Chefman TurboFry Digital Dual Basket Air Fryer features:

Chefman just made family mealtime faster, tastier, and easier than ever. No matter the crowd, the TurboFry Touch Dual Air Fryer has you completely covered. Two spacious 4.5-quart, nonstick baskets allow you to cook double the dishes–with double the flavor. With synced baskets and a handy finish-time feature, every single main dish and side will be cooked to crispy perfection. With effortless one-touch digital control and eight built-in cooking functions, you can cook your favorite foods to the perfect fried finish, every time. No matter if you’re in the mood for crispy chicken, a medium-rare ribeye, or golden fries, this appliance helps you cook with complete confidence. The adjustable temperature of 200°F to 400°F and the ability to add or subtract time allow you to tailor your air frying.

