Save up to $200 on Anova’s pro model Sous Vide Precision Cooker today at $199 shipped

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsAnova
$200 off $199

Amazon is now offering the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro for $199 shipped. Regularly $399 and more recently sitting at $359, today’s deal is up to $200 or 50% off the going rate and matching lowest price we have tracked all year outside of a brief on-page coupon offer. This is an app-controlled sous vide cooker powerful enough to feed an entire party worth of summer guests as much as it is for your regular weekend meals. It has the ability to heat up to 100 liters of water alongside its durable stainless steel build and an IPX-7 waterproof housing to protect it against drops and in case it gets submerged in the process. Like most good sous vide machines, you clamp it to the side of your water bath container, throw in your sealed meats, veggies or fish, and let the Anova cooker do its thing. Head below for more deals and details. 

Amazon is also still offering the more modest Anova Culinary 1,000W Wi-Fi Sous Vide Precision Cooker down at $139 shipped if you don’t need the pro-grade model above. Having said that, you could also drop down to the small family Nano model that is selling for $128 shipped right now. 

Swing by our home goods guide for more kitchen and cooking gear deals. You’ll also find offers on electric toothbrushes, water flossers, and today’s collection of Vega vegan protein powders with as much as 40% in savings. If you’re in need of a re-stock, prices are starting from just over $16 Prime shipped with all of the details you need waiting in this morning’s deal coverage

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro features:

  • Perfect results every time: Never over or undercook your food again. The Anova Precision Cooker Pro circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals, no matter what’s on your menu.
  • What to cook: Sous vide (pronounced “sue-veed”) cooking offers the perfect level of doneness for nearly any food. Chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork, and more, are all ideal foods for sous vide circulation. The ability to lock in flavor and moisture during the cooking process results in texture and taste that is second to none.
  • Our most powerful sous vide cooker: The Anova Precision Cooker Pro was ruggedized to thrive in the most demanding of kitchens, able to heat up to 100L of water when in a covered container, and run for a minimum of 10,000 hours straight. Constructed of stainless steel, it is drop tested and IPX-7 rated; drop it on the floor or dunk under water, and you can keep on cooking, no problem.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Anova

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Let Alexa preheat your new Traeger Pro WiFIRE pellet gr...
LEGO’s upcoming Ideas ‘The Office’ se...
LG’s B1 4K OLED 55-inch UHDTV plummets to new all...
GE’s CYNC dual outdoor Wi-Fi smart plug nears all...
Waterpik’s Aquarius Water Flosser includes a fami...
ASUS’ ZenBook Flip S13 OLED with 13.3-inch 4K dis...
Android app deals of the day: Niffelheim, Reminder Pro,...
SKIL’s 4-tool 20V combo kit includes a drill, cir...
Load more...
Show More Comments