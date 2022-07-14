Save up to $200 on Anova’s pro model Sous Vide Precision Cooker today at $199 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro for $199 shipped. Regularly $399 and more recently sitting at $359, today’s deal is up to $200 or 50% off the going rate and matching lowest price we have tracked all year outside of a brief on-page coupon offer. This is an app-controlled sous vide cooker powerful enough to feed an entire party worth of summer guests as much as it is for your regular weekend meals. It has the ability to heat up to 100 liters of water alongside its durable stainless steel build and an IPX-7 waterproof housing to protect it against drops and in case it gets submerged in the process. Like most good sous vide machines, you clamp it to the side of your water bath container, throw in your sealed meats, veggies or fish, and let the Anova cooker do its thing. Head below for more deals and details.

Amazon is also still offering the more modest Anova Culinary 1,000W Wi-Fi Sous Vide Precision Cooker down at $139 shipped if you don’t need the pro-grade model above. Having said that, you could also drop down to the small family Nano model that is selling for $128 shipped right now.

Swing by our home goods guide for more kitchen and cooking gear deals. You’ll also find offers on electric toothbrushes, water flossers, and today’s collection of Vega vegan protein powders with as much as 40% in savings. If you’re in need of a re-stock, prices are starting from just over $16 Prime shipped with all of the details you need waiting in this morning’s deal coverage.

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro features:

Perfect results every time: Never over or undercook your food again. The Anova Precision Cooker Pro circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals, no matter what’s on your menu.

What to cook: Sous vide (pronounced “sue-veed”) cooking offers the perfect level of doneness for nearly any food. Chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork, and more, are all ideal foods for sous vide circulation. The ability to lock in flavor and moisture during the cooking process results in texture and taste that is second to none.

Our most powerful sous vide cooker: The Anova Precision Cooker Pro was ruggedized to thrive in the most demanding of kitchens, able to heat up to 100L of water when in a covered container, and run for a minimum of 10,000 hours straight. Constructed of stainless steel, it is drop tested and IPX-7 rated; drop it on the floor or dunk under water, and you can keep on cooking, no problem.

