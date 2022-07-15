More details on LEGO’s upcoming 6,200-piece UCS Razor Crest have emerged

Earlier this year in April, 9to5Toys offered an exclusive report on what to expect from this year’s largest LEGO Star Wars set. Now, more details have emerged about the latest LEGO UCS creation – the Mandalorian’s iconic spacecraft, the Razor Crest 75331.

LEGO UCS Razor Crest coming this fall

Back when we first reported on the upcoming UCS Razor Crest, there was still a bit of skepticism on if the LEGO Group would be breaking its habit of alternating between Ultimate Collector and Master Builder Series sets. Now it seems to be all but confirmed that this year’s largest Star Wars set will in fact recreate the Mandalorian’s iconic starfighter.

Since our original coverage, new details have emerged, but other details have stayed the same on the upcoming LEGO set number 75331. Pricing has seemingly yet to change, even with the LEGO price hikes coming in August. So when the LEGO UCS Razor Crest does launch later this fall, it’ll arrive with a $529.99 price tag here in the United States. As for the actual release date, we’re expecting to see this one debut on October 3.

A UCS Razor Crest MOC

Part count however, wasn’t something that 9to5Toys could report on back in April. Set number 75331 will in fact live up to being the largest LEGO Star Wars set of the year, giving the Razor Crest the true UCS treatment. Entering at minifigure-scale, which is roughly 1:40 compared to the real in-world ship, the set will stack up to 6,187 pieces when it arrives later this year. So while it won’t be as large as last year’s AT-AT, it will in fact be far more detailed than any of the other kits from a galaxy far, far away released so far in 2022.

Just what the minifigure-scale design will deliver is still up in the air through. It is of course certain that Din Djarin and Grogu will be making an appearance, as you’d expect from a set based around The Mandalorian. Much like the play-scale model of the Razor Crest, the UCS version will also include some characters trapped in Carbonite blocks. There’s no telling if these will be stickers, even if it is the most likely, but each of them will be new to the LEGO lineup. One of those designs will be a Rodian, though the other has still yet to be confirmed by 9to5Toys.

One aspect of the UCS Razor Crest that has already leaked, though, it isn’t quite as exciting as a first look at minifigures or the design. Dropping last night, the sticker panel that all UCS sets come with was revealed. Check out my tweet for a closer look at the model. It’s pretty hard to gauge the scale of the set based on the blueprint-style rendering, though it should at least offer some more credibility to our report.

Update: Here’s a closer look at the entire display plaque.

9to5Toys’ Take

After seeing the LEGO Star Wars designers wear Razor Crest shirts back at LEGO CON 2022, it seemed all but certain that the company would be releasing a UCS version of the ship. Now with some extra information available, the clock is ticking until we begin seeing more in-depth leaks of the build itself, as well as the included minifigures.

