LEGO UCS Razor Crest could be launching this fall at $530 – here’s everything we know so far

Amongst all of the LEGO Star Wars 2022 reports for the summer wave, there has been one set that fans have been waiting for. The most expensive LEGO creation from a galaxy far, far away of the year, the upcoming kit number 75331 has long been thought to be a Master Builder Series set. Now it is looking like we could be getting a second UCS set in the form of the Razor Crest.

LEGO reported launching UCS Razor Crest this fall

Before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s quickly recap the first LEGO Star Wars UCS set of 2022. Last fall, 9to5Toys was able to report that a new Landspeeder set would be arriving in time for May the 4th this year. While that has been all but confirmed at this point with less an a month until the build is revealed, we can now turn our attention to what the rest of the year has in store.

And it’s looking like there is quite a bit to be excited about. Back in December when the first reports arrived on the kit numbers and prices for the LEGO Star Wars 2022 lineup, set number 75331 stood out as the biggest wild card. Up until now, it was thought that this $529.99 creations was going to join the Master Builders Series, a lineup of Star Wars models that channeled the typical UCS details into more of a playset-style release. Now it’s looking like that will actually be a second UCS set altogether.

As per the usual on these rumors, LEGO has been known to adjust, delay, and even straight up cancel kits in the past. This is all based on the current information provided to 9to5Toys based on leaks and other reports. So until we see an official announcement or some kind of product assets arrive, it’s worth not taking this as fact just yet. Regardless, let’s break down what’s potentially on the way.

We’ve been holding off on posting this one since it was first rumored earlier this week. Since then there has been some additional intel come out and figured it was better to skeptically share the news rather than avoid altogether. So as far as rumors go, file this one away into the wait and see category as opposed to the sure thing designation like the Landspeeder.

Expect to see a launch this fall

As for what we actually know, set number 75331 has been locked in as a fall release for the LEGO Star Wars lineup for quite some time. It should be launching come September or October as we’ve seen from previous releases. It will arrive at the $529.99 price point and while the part count is currently unknown, it is safe to say we’ll be seeing something to the tune of 5,000 pieces.

A few years back we took a look at what this fan-made UCS Razor Crest had to offer. While it will surely be more detailed than an official LEGO version, this should give you some sense of scale for a $530 model of Mando’s signature starfighter.

9to5Toys’ Take:

The idea of a UCS Razor Crest is definitely something that I can get behind and certainly not out of the realm of possibility for LEGO. The ship has been something of Disney’s flagship vehicle as of late and considering that even Hasbro released a massive version means we could see the iconic likeness recreated in the UCS scale.

For that cash though, there are a lot of things that I would need to see from a LEGO UCS Razor Crest as set number 75331. For starters, this build would have to be minifigure scale. With such a steep price point and a fitting number of bricks, this would have to not only be a large model on the outside, but also detailed on the inside. Things like an accurate and to-scale cockpit, interior bunk room, carbonite chamber, and all of the other areas shown off in The Mandalorian would have to be included.

As for what I want to see from the set, I have a few ideas. The most out there would be including a side build to the main UCS creation in the form of a Blurrg. Whether that is brick-built or an entirely new molded creature isn’t a dealbreaker either way, but this would give the LEGO Group the chance to also include a new and exclusive Kuiil minifigure.

I would also love to see some chrome detailing on the exterior of the UCS Razor Crest. The LEGO Group has unfortunately shown with its recent Mandalorian helmet that it isn’t willing to give Star Wars builds the same treatment as other themes like Marvel. Last year’s Infinity Gauntlet was decked out in shiny gold pieces while our favorite bounty hunter was resigned to just some accenting here and there. So as much as I would love to see a metallic finish, it certainly doesn’t seem to be in the cards.

What would you like to see out of a possible LEGO UCS Razor Crest? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give us our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!