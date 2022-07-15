OtterBox’s regularly $50 MagSafe 3K Power Bank just dropped to $28 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the 3k mAh OtterBox Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe from $28.29 shipped in both white and black colorways. Regularly $50 directly from OtterBox, we have seen them floating around the $47 range since release at Amazon where they are now within less than $1 of the all-time low. These handy and relatively new power banks snap right on to the back of your MagSafe-equipped iPhone 12 or 13 series handset to extend the life of your device throughout the day. You’re looking at 7.5W charging speeds, LED power indicators that display the charge status and battery life as well as a dual direction USB-C port so you can use it as a standalone power bank for non-MagSafe gear as well. They ship with OtterBox’s Limited Lifetime warranty and you can get a closer look at the user experience on the 5K model in our hands-on review right here. More details below.

If you can make do with some portable power sans-MagSafe, there are certainly even more affordable options out there. One option is the Anker PowerCore Slim 10K that delivers a much larger battery for just over $15 Prime shipped right now alongside USB-C connectivity.

If you’re in the Android ecosystem, be sure to dive into the all-time low on iOttie’s Made for Google iON Wireless Duo 15W charger. But for iPhone users, we are tracking solid price drops on Apple’s official iPhone 13/Pro/Max/mini silicone MagSafe cases. This morning’s roundup organizes a host of options from $28 that will fit all of Apple’s latest handset models and you can browse through the lot if it right here. Swing by our smartphone accessories hub and our latest OtterBox gear roundup for more.

OtterBox Wireless MagSafe Power Bank features:

Seamless interaction with iPhones with MagSafe , strong magnetic alignment and attachment.

Slim, sleek design for 7.5W wireless charging output anywhere, portable, magnetic 3k mAh battery extends the life of your phone.

LED power indicators display charge status and battery life, dual direction USB-C port enables use as a standalone power bank.

Durable design engineered with trusted drop protection.

Includes OtterBox’s Limited Lifetime warranty, see website for details.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!