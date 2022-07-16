LEGO Indiana Jones making a comeback in 2023 with eight upcoming sets

At the very beginning of the year, the 9to5Toys first reported that the LEGO Group would finally be releasing a new wave of Indiana Jones sets. Now all these months later, the first descriptions of the upcoming kits have been revealed alongside details on all eight of the new builds.

LEGO Indiana Jones relaunching in 2023

Back when we first reported on the new wave of LEGO Indiana Jones sets, we had mistakenly covered the wave codename Coconut. Those sets then turned out to actually be the Avatar creations that were revealed earlier in the summer, dashing hopes that we’d actually see the famed professor of archaeology arrive in LEGO form once again.

Now it seems like there’s still hope, as the first set descriptions have arrived on three different LEGO creations from the world of Indiana Jones. There are eight sets in total expected as part of the entire wave, though we’ll have to wait for the time being to see just what the additional five builds will stack up to.

LEGO Indiana Jones sets:

Fighter Plane Chase 77012: $34.99 | 387 pieces

Escape from the Lost Tomb 77013: $39.99 | 600 pieces

The Temple of Doom 77014: $79.99 | 801 pieces

Headlining all of the upcoming sets is the most iconic aspect about Indiana Jones, which brings the Temple of Doom into LEGO form as set number 77014. This creation will be one of the mid-range sets from the lineup. It’ll mainly recreate the temple, as you’d expect from the name, and is comprised of a raised gray pedestal with trans-orange bricks to recreate the lava. Surrounding that centerpiece are some other brick-built details like a statue of Kali and a skull altar. The main play feature is accessed by a trapdoor in the center that leads to a small roller coaster track that provides a path for two of the included mine carts to ride on.

As far as minifigures go, you’re looking at Indiana Jones himself to go alongside the other five characters. There’s notably new versions of Willie Scott, Short Round, Mola Ram, the Maharajah, and a more generic guard.

Stepping down to the $39.99 price point, the upcoming Escape from the Lost Tomb creation will recreate yet another iconic scene from the original trilogy. Much like the original version of the set from back in 2008, the new version is very similar design-wise and measures 24 studs wide. There’s all of the usual improvements from a modern LEGO set, with many of the 600 pieces going towards recreating the iconic wall without using large stickers. There’s also two detailed statues of Anubis flanking the main chamber and golden arch in the center which rests above the Ark of the Covenant.

At the $40 price point, you’re also getting Indiana Jones, Marion Ravenwood, and Sallah minifigures. Oh and don’t forget the mummy!

Entering as the most affordable of the three sets that have already been confirmed in the LEGO Indiana Jones lineup is the Fighter Plane Chase kit. This $34.99 set arrives with 387 pieces alongside Indy himself, Henry Jones Sr., and a fighter pilot. The set mainly assembles two different planes as you can expect from the name. First up is the Pilatus P-2 with studshooters on each wing, which will be able to take on the convertible Citroën that measures eight studs wide.

As for what we can expect from the final creations to hit the Indiana Jones lineup that haven’t had their names revealed, we’re expecting four of the kits to be based around the upcoming movie. There will then lastly be an eighth set that is themed around the Crystal Skull title at the $149.99 price point.

All of the upcoming LEGO Indiana Jones sets will be releasing in 2023, though 9to5Toys cannot confirm a launch date just yet. With the fifth installment into the franchise hitting theaters on June 30 of next year, we can certainly expect to see the new kits arrive beforehand. But there’s no telling on if these builds will be hitting store shelves at the start of June, or if there will be even more time in-between release and the film landing on the big screen.

