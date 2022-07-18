Greenworks yard tools now up to 70% off: G-MAX Mower $220 ($80 off), more form $95

Woot is offering some notable price drops on Greenworks electric outdoor yard tools including lawn mowers, blowers, extra batteries, and more from $95. One standout is the Greenworks G-MAX 17-inch Lawn Mower bundle for $219.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $300 and sometimes fetching even more at Amazon, today’s deal is $80 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It has only gone for less in a pair of one-day sales at Amazon this year. This one ships with a pair of 24V 4Ah batteries as well as a dual port charger to deliver up to 45-minutes of run time and subsequently ridding your lawn cutting routine of gas and oil. The rust-resistant deck is complemented by 2-in-1 rear bagging and mulching options as well as an adjustable height range from 1.25 to just over 3-inches. Head below for additional details and more Greenworks deals.

You can browse through the rest of today’s Woot Greenworks event right here. You’ll find a broad range of electric mower options, some of which without the included batteries and lower price tags for folks already invested in the brand’s charging and power system. The offers start from $95 Prime shipped and you’ll find everything nearly organized on this landing page.

Swing by our Green deals hub for more environmentally-friendly outdoor tools, electric scooters, bikes, and more. One notable offer you’ll find there has Sun Joe’s 2,200 PSI 1.6 GPM electric pressure washer down at a new Amazon all-time low to help keep your property clean all year round and even to give your car a proper wash in the driveway as we move through the summer. Now going for $90, this is as much as $100 off the pricing we have seen this year and all of the details you need are right here.

Greenworks G-MAX Mower features:

Your purchase includes One Greenworks G-MAX 17” Pull Mower, 2508302 model with Two 24V 4Ah Batteries and Dual Port Charger

Lawn Mower dimensions – 52.05” L x 19.21” W x 41” H | Battery Capacity – 4Ah | Battery Life – Approx. 2000 charge cycles | Wheels size – 7” and 8” | Cutting width – 17”

2-in-1 feature offers rear bagging and mulching capability for multiple use

The unit is made of high quality durable plastic, which allows it to be light in weight and easy to maneuver

Single lever 5-position height adjustment offers cutting height

