Android app deals of the day: Hydro Coach PRO, GPS Speed Pro, Star Link 2, more

It is now time to gather up all of the day’s best Android game and app deals before we head into the weekend. Just make sure you check out the price drops we have live on Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablets, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, and the unlocked Moto G Play smartphone while you’re at it. As for the apps, our collection is headlined by titles like Hydro Coach PRO, GPS Speed Pro, Star Link 2: Constellation, Shattered Plane, and more. Head below for a complete look at Friday’s best Android game and app deals. 

Friday’s best Android hardware offers are headlined by Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablets from $180 with new Amazon all-time low pricing and joining ongoing deals on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 FE. We also have solid price drops live on the unlocked Moto G Play handset, this TCL Android 4K TV, and even more in our smartphone accessories roundup

Drinking water regularly is a big challenge in day-to-day life. Hands up – who really drinks enough water every day? Hydro Coach will help you by calculating how much water you need, tracking what you drink, and gently reminding you when to drink. It’s time to unleash the power of water to improve your health. Because your health is worth it!

