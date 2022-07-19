Apple’s original Leather MagSafe Wallet cleared out on Amazon at $40 (Save 32%)

Amazon is currently offering the previous-generation official Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet for $40 shipped in Saddle Brown. Normally fetching $59, this is a new Amazon all-time low at 32% off and one of the best overall prices to date. While not the more recently announced models with Find My integration, this official Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet sports much of the same features otherwise for iPhone 13 and 12 series owners. The specially tanned and finished European leather build pairs with built-in magnets to snap right onto the back of your device, and can hold two different IDs or bank cards in place. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Those who can live without the first-party Apple stylings will want to check out the Spigen Valentinus Magnetic Wallet instead. This ID and bank card holder delivers sustainable vegan leather build with room for two cards and much of the same magnetic design of the official MagSafe model. But at $26, it’s close to half the cost of Apple’s version. Or you could go check out our Tested with 9to5Toys review of the CASETiFY MagSafe Wallet, which arrives with a more environmentally-friendly faux leather build and much of the same stylings otherwise.

Then as an ongoing deal from Prime Day, don’t forget that Amazon is also offering the best price of the year on another one of Apple’s in-house accessories. Right now, the official MagSafe charger is still on sale for $32, delivering 15W charging speeds to your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset.

Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet features:

Designed with both style and function in mind, the iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe is the perfect way to keep your ID and credit cards close at hand.Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather, the wallet features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place on the back of your iPhone. You can even stack it on top of a Clear or Silicone Case with MagSafe to create a look that’s unique to you. The Leather Wallet is shielded so it’s safe for credit cards.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!