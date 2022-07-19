CORSAIR’s budget K55 RGB Gaming Keyboard drops to new low of $35 (Save 30%)

Amazon is currently offering the CORSAIR K55 RGB Gaming Keyboard for $34.98 shipped. Normally going for $50, this 30% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. This keyboard features IP42 dust and water resistance for when those accidents during intense gaming moments occur so you’re not out a keyboard. You’ll also have six dedicated macro/hotkey buttons that can be configured in iCUE to assist you while gaming or streaming. That same software will also give you control over the RGB backlighting zones on the keyboard with different presets available for you to choose from. Rounding out this keyboard are dedicated media control keys so you can change songs and adjust volume without leaving your game. I used this keyboard for over a year until upgrading to a mechanical and it served me well. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the EVGA Z12 RGB Gaming Keyboard for $15. This is one of the lowest prices you’ll see for a gaming keyboard from a name brand. Here you’ll have IP32 spill resistance similar to the K55 RGB above with dedicated multimedia and macro E keys that can be configured in the UNLEASH RGB software. That same software will give you control of the five RGB zones of the Z12 RGB with different lighting presets. When comparing the two keyboards, you’ll find that they’re very similar with some minor but noticeable differences. Either option is sure to fit right into your budget gaming setup.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Those who enjoy casually flying around in Microsoft’s new Flight Simulator may be interested in the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight Control System which has returned to the all-time low of $350 for just the third time. Whether you want to fly a Cessna 172 or a Learjet, you’ll have all the primary controls you need to become even more immersed in the simulated world.

CORSAIR K55 RGB Gaming Keyboard features:

The K55 RGB keyboard is your first step towards enhanced performance. Stay one step ahead with 6 dedicated on the fly programmable macro keys. Multi key anti-ghosting ensures your simultaneous key press combos are executed the way you wanted. The dedicated volume and media playback buttons enable control of all of your media without interrupting the game. RGB backlighting and intuitive lighting modes provide expressive lighting options, all under your control. Quiet, responsive keys provide a satisfying feel. The K55 RGB gaming keyboard comes with a detachable soft rubber wrist rest to ensure additional comfort during marathon gaming sessions.

