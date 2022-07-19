Turtle Beach’s VelocityOne Flight Control System for PC and Xbox returns to low of $350

Amazon is now offering the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight Control System for $349.95 shipped. Normally going for $380, this $30 in savings marks the third return to the all-time low we’ve seen for this system. This all-in-one flight control system includes a yoke, trim wheel, and throttle quadrant to provide pretty much every control you’d want whether you play on PC or Xbox One, Series X|S. The throttle quadrant includes both push-pull and lever throttle controls whether you’re flying a Cessna 172 or a Learjet. The yoke system uses a 100% contactless system for creating 180 degrees of yoke rotation with Hall-Effect sensors in addition to the integrated rudder and brake controls by your fingertips. The full-color flight management display allows you to monitor various data points while flying such as seeing ETA to destination, flight time, and more. You can learn more by checking out our announcement coverage and head below for more.

If you want to save some cash and don’t need a full setup as the VelocityOne provides, you could instead go with the Logitech G Extreme 3D Pro Joystick for $20. You’ll have a total of 12 programmable buttons with an 8-way hat switch for controlling the viewpoint in the cockpit to boot. The rapid-fire trigger allows you to react to enemy fighters as fast as you can twitch your finger. Throttle control is present here as well, though not nearly as elaborate as the Turtle Beach setup; a simple lever can be bound to control the throttle in-game. There is even a nice hand rest built into the hand grip with sculpted curves supporting the natural shape and position of your palm.

Logitech has its own entry into the Flight Control System space with its option going for $150 and includes a yoke and throttle quadrant. The “pro-grade” throttle quadrant includes dedicated levers for throttle, mixture, and propeller pitch with the yoke having 14 buttons, a POV hat, and a 3-position mode switch.

Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight Control System features:

Offering intuitive and realistic controls, VelocityOne Flight equips users across all experience levels with an inclusive flight system to experience the thrill of flight. A true to life 180° yoke handle with built-in rudder controls at your fingertips provide precise, long-lasting control of any aircraft. The included modular throttle quadrant with integrated trim wheel and custom lever handles offers at-home aviators enhanced customization and a realistic flight experience for both light and heavy aircrafts

