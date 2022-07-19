Marshall’s Stanmore II portable Bluetooth speaker now matching 2022 low at $300 ($80 off)

Amazon is now offering the Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker $299.99 shipped. Regularly $380 and currently fetching as much at Best Buy, this is $80 in savings while matching both our previous mention and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in 2022. Featuring the classic retro guitar amp-style design we have come to love from the brand, the leather-like wrapped exterior is joined by Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity for all of your smart devices. The speaker’s multi-host functionality is complemented by customization options available through the Marshall app as well as the physical controls on the top panel, including volume and EQ-style tone settings. More details below.

Marshall Stanmore II features:

Larger than life sound it’s perfect for any room big or small Built with advanced components It produces clean and precise Audio even at the highest levels

Wirelessly connect with Bluetooth 5 0 Bluetooth 5 0 aptX technology provides lossless wireless sound at a range of up to 30 feet while maintaining connectivity

Customize your sound Use the Marshall Bluetooth app or the analogue controls on your speaker’s top panel to perfect your sound according to the room you’re in

Wired connectivity there are more ways to connect than just Bluetooth 5 0 Plug into the RCA or 3 5mm input for an analogue listening experience

Multi-host functionality This speaker features multi-host functionality so you can easily connect and switch between two Bluetooth devices

