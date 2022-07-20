Garmin’s latest Venu 2 GPS Smartwatch tracks summer workouts at $270 low (Save $80)

Amazon currently offers the new Garmin Venu 2 GPS Smartwatch for $269.99 shipped. Having originally retailed for $400, we’ve more recently been tracking a $350 price tag with today’s offer marking a return to the all-time low for only the second time at $80 off. Garmin’s Venu 2 arrives as the brand’s latest smartwatch, rocking a circular design housing an AMOLED touchscreen and 11-day battery life. Everything is backed by various health and fitness tracking features including everything from workouts to sleep, stress, and more. Our launch coverage details what to expect, and you can head below for more.

Those who would rather save some extra cash over bringing home the latest and greatest wearable from Garmin can opt for the original Venu instead. Currently fetching $231 at Amazon, a whole $40 less than the lead deal, you’re looking at a similar all-around experience. This one notably lacks as robust of a fitness tracking feature set, which may not be the biggest of setbacks depending on your workout routine.

This week also saw a notable discount go live on Echelon’s new Smart EX-7s fitness bike, which should provide another way to help you get in shape. This recently-released model stands out as one of the brand’s more premium offerings that delivers Peloton-like features including a 22-inch rotating screen for watching guided workouts for a fraction of the cost. Not to mention, the extra $527 in savings that deliver today’s new all-time low.

Garmin Venu 2 GPS Smartwatch features:

Suit your style with a smartwatch that’s available in two colors and features a bright AMOLED display. Know your body better with extensive health monitoring features including health snapshot, Body Battery energy levels, sleep score, fitness age, stress tracking and more. Find new ways to keep your body moving with more than 25 built-in indoor and GPS sports apps, including walking, running, cycling, HIIT, swimming, golf and many more.

