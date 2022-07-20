SteelSeries’ Apex 7 TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with OLED screen returns to $100

Amazon now offers the SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL Compact Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. Normally going for $130, this 23% discount marks a new 2022 low price and is the lowest we’ve tracked over the past year matching the all-time low. This keyboard features SteelSeries’ red switches which have a smooth movement from top to bottom without any bump for fast actuation, an OLED smart display that can show info from your game, music, or even Discord, and dynamic per-key RGB lighting that can be customized in software. The aircraft-grade aluminum alloy frame is manufactured for a “lifetime of unbreakable durability and sturdiness.” Dedicated multimedia keys allow you to skip, rewind, pause, and more with the press of a button and five onboard profiles let you customize the keyboard for your favorite games while allowing you to travel and use the same profiles on the go. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, you could instead go with the SteelSeries Apex 3 RGB Gaming Keyboard for $49. While not a mechanical keyboard like the option above, you do gain IP32 water resistance for when accidents happen and liquid gets spilled. You also lose out on per-key lighting, instead getting 10 customizable RGB zones that allow you to configure color schemes and reactive effects with whisper-quiet switches having low friction keystrokes. Similar multimedia controls are present here plus a full number pad for a full-sized gaming keyboard with a magnetic wrist rest to boot.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for all the latest deals on hardware and peripherals like these SteelSeries options above. We’re also tracking a deal on the CORSAIR K55 RGB Gaming Keyboard which is going for its new low price of $35. This keyboard is most similar to the Apex 3 above with its water resistance and RGB zones versus per-key lighting. I used this keyboard for over a year until I upgraded and it served me well during my time using it.

SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

The Apex 7 TKL keyboard has mechanical switches for 50 million keypresses. Red switches are known for their consistently smooth movement from top to bottom without any bump, allowing for lightning-fast actuation. An integrated OLED smart display with on-board storage is your command center for on-the-fly info from your game, Spotify, or discord, and provides software-free customization for tweaking and saving your settings. An unbreakable aluminum alloy frame makes it a standout mechanical keyboard.

