Score the Zelda Art & Artifacts book at $21 before Breath of the Wild 2 hits (Reg. $26+)

Amazon is now offering the Legend of Zelda: Art & Artifacts hardcover book for $20.89 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $26 as of late, we have seen this one go for as much as $36 over the last year or so with today’s offer coming in at a 2022 low. This one, much like the companion Zelda Encyclopedia and Zelda Hyrule Historia, is a great primer for Zelda Breath of the Wild 2, delivering 427 pages of “fully realized illustrations from the entire thirty-year history of” the storied franchise. It contains “rare promotional pieces, game box art, instruction booklet illustrations, official character illustrations, sprite art, interviews with the artists, and much, much more.” Additional details below. 

While it’s nothing quite like owning the physical hardcover for your growing collection, you can land this book in Kindle form at $10 via Amazon as well. You’ll get the same information, just without the actual collectible cover and the like. 

Head over to this morning's roundup for all of the best Switch games on sale right now including Nintendo's AR Mario Kart Live Home Circuit down at $60. Then do yourself a favor and dive into our coverage of the epic new 2,800-piece brick-built LEGO Bowser set for launch later this year plus the rest of our ongoing LEGO coverage right here including the brand new, must-see 2,500-piece Atari 2600

Legend of Zelda: Art & Artifacts features:

The Legend of Zelda: Art and Artifacts contains over four hundred pages of fully realized illustrations from the entire thirty-year history of The Legend of Zelda including artwork from the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild! Every masterwork is printed on high-quality paper in an oversized format so you can immerse yourself in the fine details of each piece. This book includes rare promotional pieces, game box art, instruction booklet illustrations, official character illustrations, sprite art, interviews with the artists, and much, much more! 

