LEGO and Nintendo team up for 2,800-piece brick-built Bowser launching this fall

Each fall, the LEGO Group has been assembling a new massive creation from the world of Super Mario, and today we’re getting a first look at what this year’s will deliver. Arriving with over 2,800 pieces, the new LEGO Might Bowser will be launching this October to give the king of the Koopas the display-worthy treatment.

LEGO Bowser stomps into the Nintendo lineup

While we’ve seen Bowser in LEGO form several times in the past, today’s reveal of the king of Koopas is easily the largest and most display-worthy version yet. This time around, the set stacks up to 2,807 pieces to only assemble the fearsome foe of Mario. He stands over 11 inches tall and is complemented by a themed baseplate designed after Bowser’s Castle.

With so many pieces used to recreate Bowser, this LEGO model is definitely more on the collectible side of things, though that isn’t stopping the LEGO Group from packing in some play features for Nintendo fans to enjoy. There’s a fireball launcher built into his mouth and a button that lets you control Bowser’s head and neck movements. Plus, his arms and fingers also have a little articulation.

Other highlights from the set include some all-new bricks that allow the LEGO Group to more accurately assemble Bowser in brick-built form. On top of printed bricks for his eyes, there are also new cone pieces to recreate Bower’s iconic spikes on his green shell. And to circle back to the display stand, there are two towers for Bowser to knock over which reveal a hidden POW block and an Action Tag. That’ll make this set, much like the other direct to consumer LEGO Nintendo builds, compatible with the electronic Mario, Luigi, and Peach starter kits.

Arriving into the LEGO stable later this fall on October 1, the new Might Bowser set will retail for $269.99. The set joins the two existing creations in the lineup so far, with the original NES being joined by last year’s Question Mark Cube.

