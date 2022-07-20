Today’s best game deals: MLB The Show 22 $30, PlayStation Summer Sale from $2, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering MLB The Show 22 on Nintendo Switch for $29.99 with free shipping in orders over $49 or no-cost pickup where available. The same deal is also live on the eShop in digital form. Regularly $60, this is a 50% price drop and matching the lowest price we have tracked. This is the latest edition of arguably the best baseball simulator out there. Alongside the various gameplay styles and two new difficulty settings, you’ll find the Road to the Show personalized Baseball RPG experience where you can customize your own players alongside the Diamond Dynasty mode – “play, collect, and build on your fantasy card collection and bring to life on the diamond.” If you’re looking to bring a solid baseball experience to your Switch library, now’s your chance to do so with a major discount. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

