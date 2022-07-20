Today’s best game deals: MLB The Show 22 $30, PlayStation Summer Sale from $2, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering MLB The Show 22 on Nintendo Switch for $29.99 with free shipping in orders over $49 or no-cost pickup where available. The same deal is also live on the eShop in digital form. Regularly $60, this is a 50% price drop and matching the lowest price we have tracked. This is the latest edition of arguably the best baseball simulator out there. Alongside the various gameplay styles and two new difficulty settings, you’ll find the Road to the Show personalized Baseball RPG experience where you can customize your own players alongside the Diamond Dynasty mode – “play, collect, and build on your fantasy card collection and bring to life on the diamond.” If you’re looking to bring a solid baseball experience to your Switch library, now’s your chance to do so with a major discount. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals:
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Back 4 Blood $12 (Reg. $15)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $51 (Reg. $60)
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition PS4 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Massive annual PlayStation Summer Sale from $2
- Mega Man eShop sale from $8
- Mega Man Xbox sale from $6
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Strikers on Nintendo Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Bravely Default II $30 (Reg. $60)
- RE 2 and 3 Racoon City Edition Xbox $24 (Reg. $60)
- Rare Replay Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed $25 (Reg. $50)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $49 (Reg. $60)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $40 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order $8 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo $30 (Reg. $60)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $35 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $35 (Reg. $40+)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle : Season Pass $5 (Reg. $20)
- Just Dance 2022 Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
