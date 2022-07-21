Game in style with ASUS’ Electro Punk ROG Strix Scope TKL Mechanical Keyboard at low of $88

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS ROG Strix Scope TKL Electro Punk Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $87.99 shipped. Normally going for $110, this 20% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model of keyboard. Coming in the Tenkeyless form factor (TKL), you will miss out on some editing keys and have no Numpad, but will have much more room for your mouse to maneuver around. It also comes equipped with Cherry MX Red key switches for linear actuation with no tactile bump which decreases response times. One unique feature that I personally haven’t seen on another keyboard is the Instant Privacy key which minimizes all open apps and mutes all audio with a simple key press. The keyboard connects to your machine over a detachable USB-C cord that can also be used to charge mobile devices while on the go. Head below for more.

Update 7/21 @ 10:11 a.m: Amazon is now offering the Razer Cynosa V2 Gaming Keyboard for $39.97 shipped. Normally going for $50, this 20% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this keyboard. Here you’ll have spill-resistance for when accidents occur, Chrome RGB lighting, and dedicated media controls. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

If you want to save some cash you could instead check out the Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL Gaming Keyboard for $60. You’ll retain the same TKL form factor as the ASUS option above though you do lose out on the Cherry MX mechanical switches, instead using Razer Linear Optical switches that have “15-30% shorter actuation distance than other linear switches at 1mm.” Some other similarities include the aluminum frame construction and detachable USB-C cables for traveling. You do get some fully programmable macros using Razer Hypershift which can assist you in your games or stream.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals, such as the SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard which has reached its 2022 low of $100. An OLED display here can show you game info or Discord notification with the dedicated multimedia keys allowing for track skipping, pause/play, and volume control without leaving your game.

ASUS ROG Strix Scope TKL Electro Punk Mechanical Keyboard features:

ROG Strix Scope TKL Electro Punk is a high-performance mechanical gaming keyboard with a small footprint, freeing up space on your worktop for broader mouse movements – perfect for the lower sensitivity settings that slow the reticle for leveled-up aiming accuracy. The keyboard is topped with an aluminum faceplate for everyday resilience, and finished with a striking slash aesthetic for a little touch of style.

