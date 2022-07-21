Chefman’s steel 8-qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer hits Amazon low for today only at $50 (Reg. $85+)

Today only, Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Chefman TurboFry XL Touchscreen Air Fryer at $49.99 shipped. Regularly $150 at Best Buy where it is now matched, this model typically sells for $85 and $95 at Amazon where it is now at the lowest price we have tracked since it launched in late 2022. Today’s deal also represents one of the best prices you’ll find on any 8-quart air fryer from a trustworthy brand. Alongside the digital touchscreen controls here, you’re looking at an 8-quart non-stick basket and flat frying tray that are both ready for the dishwasher and large enough to feed the whole family. It also sports a stainless steel finish that will look nice among most kitchen decor setups and features four simple presets for French fries, chicken, meat, and fish. More details below.

Today’s featured deal is easily among the best prices you’ll find on some even smaller capacity models from notable brands right now, as is usually the case with these notable one-day offers. However, if you can make a 2-quart option work for you, this Chefman TurboFry is one of the more popular solutions. It also comes in at at more affordable $37 shipped on Amazon right now.

The check out this deal we spotted on a cast iron skillets at $10 each before heading over to our home goods hub for more. Alongside some solid offers on SodaStream’s Aqua Fizz Sparkling Water Maker, we are also still tracking Ninja’s regularly up to $280 Foodi 14-in-1 Multi-Cooker Steam Fryer system down at $142.50 shipped.

Chefman TurboFry XL Touchscreen Air Fryer features:

EASY COOKING: Cooking meals for the family has never been this easy. Four presets make it simple to serve French fries, chicken, meat, and fish at the push of a button, and adjust both the time and temperature easily with the simple touch control. The digital display makes it easy to monitor cook times and ensures evenly fried foods with the LED shake reminder.

EASY CLEANING: The 8-quart non-stick basket and flat frying tray are both top rack dishwasher safe, making clean-up easier than ever. Never worry about messy frying ever again, achieve perfect, crispy results with none of the mess from grease.

CRISPIER & HEALTHIER: Serve all of the delicious fried foods your family loves right at home with none of the excess oil or grease. Healthy cooking starts with air frying, and with presets for easy cooking and a temperature range from 200-400°F, the Chefman Air Fryer is your number one tool for a crispy, fried finish using at least 98% less oil than traditional fryers.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!