Ninja’s regularly up to $280 Foodi 14-in-1 Multi-Cooker Steam Fryer system now $142.50

Amazon is now offering Ninja’s 6-quart OL501 Foodi 14-in-1 Multi-Cooker Steam Fryer at $142.49 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $280 directly from Ninja and elsewhere, this model has more recently been sitting at the discounted rate of $150 like it is at Best Buy right now. Today’s Amazon offer is the lowest price we can find. This is one of the more modern options in Ninja’s stable of multi-cookers (without getting into the high-end Wi-Fi solutions), delivering three cooking modes and 14 preset functions for all of your pressure cooking, air frying, and roasting needs (it also support sous vide action, slow cooking, and a special yogurt function). The stainless steel reversible racks accommodate steaming as well as 2-layer cooking to separate various dishes and ingredients while cooking them at the same time. Head below for more details.

We are also tracking some more affordable previous-generation Ninja cookers on sale right now courtesy of Amazon. Starting from $90 and with up to $100 in savings, you’ll find everything from multi-cookers and all-in-one air fryer ovens alongside toasters and indoor grills on sale in our previous roundup. Take a closer look right here.

Just be sure to also scope out this somewhat rare deal we are seeing on the brand’s DualBrew coffee maker system. Alongside typical brewing and single-serve action, it also sports an over-ice feature for all of your summer cold brew needs. The regularly $200 model is now selling for $128 at Amazon with all of the details in our previous coverage.

Ninja’s 6-quart OL501 Foodi 14-in-1 Multi-Cooker Steam Fryer features:

NINJA FOODI PRESSURE COOKER STEAM FRYER: Large capacity with the ability to pressure cook, air fry, and SteamCrisp – all under one SmartLid.

SMARTLID SLIDER: Slide to unlock 3 cooking modes and 14 cooking functions all under one lid.

STEAMCRISP TECHNOLOGY: Steam and crisp at the same time for faster, juicier, crispier results* without drying out. (Vs. Ninja Foodi OL501 in dry mode only).

REVERSIBLE RACK: Stainless-steel reversible rack allows you to steam, broil, and increase cooking capacity for 1-touch, 2-layer meals.

FASTER COOKING: Prepare quicker meals with up to 70% faster cooking (vs. slow cooking), 40% faster 1-touch meals (vs. traditional cooking methods) and 25% faster artisan bread and cakes (vs. traditional ovens).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!