Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Affinity Photo and Designer, Hidden Folks, more

We are now ready to collect all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. We are also tracking new all-time lows on 16- and 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pros alongside today’s iPhone 11 and 12 deals from $330, but for now it’s all about the apps. This morning’s collection is headlined by titles like Affinity Designer, Affinity Photo, Hidden Folks, Cessabit: a Stress Relief Game, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Affinity Designer: $20 (Reg. $22)

iOS Universal: Affinity Photo: $20 (Reg. $22)

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Hav: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Cessabit: a Stress Relief Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: EG Pulse: $10 (Reg. $12)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Foxy Arena: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ear Cat – Music Ear Training: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: CyberAge: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Foto Graphic Creator Studio: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Image Eraser – Inpaint & heal: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Battery Level: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Calculator Keyboard – Calku: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Earth Atlantis: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Here Be Dragons: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Magic Photo Eraser: $1 (Reg. $11)

Mac: Theine: $2 (Reg. $5)

More on Affinity Photo:

Affinity Photo for iPad is a genuine desktop-grade, professional photo editing app. Completely reimagined for iPad with the same power as the desktop version and with complete file format compatibility, you can work across the same document wherever you are, without any compromise.

