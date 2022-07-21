Today’s best game deals: GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition $20, Super Mario Party $40, much more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy The Definitive Edition from $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40 or even more at GameStop where it is now matched, this is at least 50% off and the lowest price we can find. The GTA Trilogy takes gamers back to where it all started (at least in terms of the 3D titles) in Liberty City. It packs in definitive editions of Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and GTA San Andreas “with across-the-board enhancements including brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, and increased draw distances” as well as GTA V-style targeting and more. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals:
***Review: Valve’s Steam Deck changes the handheld game
***New SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console pre-orders now live
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- OlliOlli World eShop $20 (Reg. $30)
- BioShock and 2K eShop sale from $8
- MLB The Show 22 on Nintendo Switch $30 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Back 4 Blood $12 (Reg. $15)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $51 (Reg. $60)
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition PS4 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Massive annual PlayStation Summer Sale from $2
- Mega Man eShop sale from $8
- Mega Man Xbox sale from $6
- Persona 5 Strikers on Nintendo Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Bravely Default II $30 (Reg. $60)
- RE 2 and 3 Racoon City Edition Xbox $24 (Reg. $60)
- Rare Replay Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed $25 (Reg. $50)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $49 (Reg. $60)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $40 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order $8 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo $30 (Reg. $60)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $35 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $35 (Reg. $40+)
- Just Dance 2022 Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
July PlayStation Plus FREE games: Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time and more
Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel
June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more
MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter
Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June
Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!