Wrap your AirPods Pro in Nintendo nostalgia with elago’s Game Boy case at $10.50 (35% off)

The official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its AW5 Game Boy-style AirPods Pro case for $10.44 in black and $12.10 in the more traditional gray styling with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon where available. Regularly $17, today’s offer is up to 35% off the going rates, slightly below our Prime Day deal price, and the lowest we can find. This is a Lightning deal that will only be live for another 10 hours or while supplies last before it’s game over. Delivering some fun and novel vintage Nintendo vibes to your AirPods Pro case, it features the same soft silicone treatment we have come to love from the brand. Alongside the scratch protection here, you’ll also get the carabiner-like clip seen in the image above. Additional details are found in our review and down below.

Don’t care about the Game Boy approach? You can land one of elago’s more traditional silicone AirPods Pro cases from just $7 Prime shipped in a range of colors with the same carabiner-style clip included in the package as well.

Be sure to check out the ongoing price drop on Apple’s latest AirPods 3 that’s still live from earlier this week. This set has been going in and out of stock and you can now land a set at $160 shipped, down from the typical $179 price tag. All of the details you need to know on this offer are waiting in our deal coverage right here. The rest of this week’s best Apple gear deals are over in our dedicated hub including all-time lows on the 16- and 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pros.

elago AW5 AirPods Pro case features:

Classic handheld game console design is compatible with AirPods Pro and transforms it into something unique and adorable. Compatible with Apple AirPods Pro. The case supports wireless charging for the Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Charging Case. The case is made of flexible, impact-resistant silicone material. This added layer will prevent scratches and buffs up protection from external impacts.

