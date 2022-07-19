Apple’s latest AirPods 3 have been hard to find in stock, now on sale for $160 at Amazon

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest AirPods 3 for $159.99 shipped. Delivering the first actual discount since back in May, today’s offer is a rare chance as of late to actually save any cash on the recent releases. These typically retail for $179 and have largely been out of stock over the past several weeks. So while the $17 in savings might just be the third-best price to date, it’s a notable chance to finally save.

Apple’s latest earbuds just launched back in October and most notably arrive with a redesigned casing that takes a page out of the pro version’s book. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Plus, there’s the nifty new MagSafe charging case that provides 30 hours of listening to complete the package. Head below for more.

As notable as some of the new inclusions this time around are, there’s still something to be said for just how good of a value the previous-generation AirPods 2 still are. These are a great alternative for getting in on Apple’s true wireless earbuds game, even if you’re missing out on MagSafe charging and Spatial Audio support. Even so, the $100 price tag may deliver enough in the way of adding savings to be worth those trade-offs.

If you’d ultimately prefer to go with a listening experience outside of Apple’s, we have quite a few reccomendations to help you find the perfect pair. After reviewing 15 pairs of some of last year’s most popular true wireless offerings, we picked out a few of the standouts while breaking down the highlights for daily wear, workout companions, and other use cases.

Apple AirPods 3 features:

An Apple-designed dynamic driver, powered by a custom amplifier, renders music in exceptionally detailed sound quality — so you revel in every tone, from deep, rich bass to crisp, clean highs. Covered in a special acoustic mesh, an inset microphone in each earbud minimizes wind noise when you’re on a call — so your voice is always heard loud and clear.

