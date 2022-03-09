March State of Play: FREE Returnal DLC, New Square action RPG, TMNT Collection, more

Sony is set to kick off the next State of Play showcase event right now with latest details on new PlayStation games. After taking to the official PlayStation Blog earlier this week, Sony is ready unleash the latest “reveals and eye-catching updates for PS5 and PS4 titles.” The show is set to clock in at around 20 minutes or so, and everything is going to kick off right now. Follow along with us on today’s State of Play showcase below for all of the latest new PlayStation games and more.

Today’s presentation is set for a solid 20 minutes of the latest from the world of PlayStation with what Sony refers to as “a special focus on highlighting great games coming from some of [its] beloved Japanese publishers.” However, we are expecting to see a “few updates” from other developers located around the world as well. Sony has already stated we would not be getting any new details on PlayStation VR 2 hardware – we got our first look at the headset last month – or software today.

Sony has already launched some big-time first-party titles this year, including the well-received Horizon Forbidden West and the latest entry to its long-running Grand Turismo series, but what’s up next? We are hoping for a firm release date on the next entry in the rebooted God of War franchise and possibly some kind of hint on what the folks at Naughty Dog are up to, but from there we’ll have to wait and see.

Follow along with all of the new PlayStation games and updates in today’s State of Play below and be sure to check back as we will be updating this post with all of the full-res trailers and footage once it’s available.

A new State of Play is upon us! Join us for new reveals and eye-catching updates for PS5 and PS4 titles. Note: We won’t have any updates on PlayStation VR2 titles or hardware in this broadcast. The show is clocking in around 20 minutes, give or take, with a special focus on highlighting great games coming from some of our beloved Japanese publishers, though we’ll have a few updates from other developers located around the world.

Updating…

Exoprimal

Capcom is showing off it’s new dinosaur horde shooter, Exoprimal…it is relaxing in 2023

Ghostwire Tokyo

Next we are getting new gameplay footage for the upcoming Ghostwire Tokyo…

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

A new FREE demo for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin releases today

A video showcasing STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN, releasing on Friday 18th March for PS5 and PS4.

New Forsaken gameplay trailer

It releases October 11, 2022

Gundam Evolution

Gundam Evolution releases later this year…

Suit up and take control of the battlefield in the world’s first free-to-play Mobile Suit FPS, GUNDAM EVOLUTION, coming to PlayStation®5 and PlayStation®4 in 2022! Select from a wide range of Mobile Suits from across the Gundam multiverse, each with their own unique attack and support skills. Employ your best strategies and lead your team to victory in high intensity objective based combat. Featuring music by Steve Aoki, check out the Western Announcement trailer featured at PlayStation State of Play!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection

The new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection is coming this year filled with classics.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection is a collection of thirteen previously released video games from the Arcade, Nintendo Entertainment System, Super NES, Sega Genesis, and the Nintendo Gameboy. Immensely popular and very influential games, this collection provides a unique opportunity for gamers to experience these titles with a fantastic set of new quality of life features

JoJo’s All-Star Battle

JoJo’s All-Star Battle with 50 playable characters is coming early Fall 2022

t’s a JoJo gathering! This isn’t an experience you’d want to miss. A fighting game featuring 50 characters from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, each from different arcs, is scheduled for release in 2022! Enjoy the epic expressions in battle, as if the very characters created by Hirohiko Araki have come to life.

Trek to Yomi

Trek to Yomi releases spring 2022

Coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation4 in Spring 2022! As a vow to his dying Master, the young swordsman Hiroki is sworn to protect his town and the people he loves against all threats. Faced with tragedy and bound to duty, the lone samurai must voyage beyond life and death to confront himself and decide his path forward.

FREE Returnal DLC

New FREE co-op Returnal DLC known as Ascension releases this month

Join Selene, still trapped in an endless cycle – but this time, no longer alone. Returnal™: Ascension adds Co-op Mode, allowing you to share your entire journey* through the shifting labyrinth of Atropos with another player.** This update also adds The Tower of Sisyphus – accessible as long as you’ve unlocked the Icarian Grapnel.* It’s an ascending gauntlet of increasingly dangerous phases, with each containing twenty floors. Upon entry, eliminate all the enemies on each floor and secure your passage to the next one up. Just be ready for what you might encounter within…

The DioField Chronicle

An all new Tactical RPG with a deep and engaging story brought to life with a stellar cast, mesmerizing soundtrack, and introducing the new “”Real-Time Tactical Battle”” system (RTTB).

VALKYRIE ELYSIUM

VALKYRIE ELYSIUM, coming to PlayStation5/PlayStation4 in 2022. The world is on the brink of destruction as a new Valkyrie’s story begins. VALKYRIE ELYSIUM is an action RPG with an epic story, beautiful environments, and new, fast-paced combat that incorporates the VALKYRIE series’ classic special attack and combo systems.

Here are your March PlayStation Plus freebies including Ghost of Tsushima Legends and Sonic Racing. Plus, you’ll find all of today’s best console game deals waiting in our usual daily roundup.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!