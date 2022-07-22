JBL’s waterproof Flip 6 USB-C Bluetooth speaker hits one of its best prices at $95 (Today only)

For today only, Woot is offering the JBL Flip 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker in black or red at $94.95 with free shipping for Prime members. You’ll otherwise get charged a $6 delivery fee. Regularly $130, this model hasn’t really gone on sale very many times at Amazon since being unveiled in September of last year. It has never dropped below $100 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Engineered to deliver “loud, crystal clear, powerful sound,” it features a “racetrack-shaped woofer” with dual passive radiators and the ability to sit or stand both horizontally and vertically. The IP67 water and dustproof design is joined by 12 hours of wireless battery life, USB-C charging, and connection with the companion app for customizing the sound. Hit up our launch coverage for a closer look and head below for more details.

If you’re looking for something in the ultra-portable category, the JBL Go 3 is a notable option. Still starting from $30 shipped on Amazon, or 40% off the going rate, this popular Bluetooth speaker comes in a number of color options and delivers a similar protection against the elements with an even lighter form-factor to join you on summer adventures.

This morning also saw a solid price go live on Bose’s latest Soundlink Flex variant. This floating portable speaker is now matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in new condition alongside seeing Bose refurbished price drops starting at $114 shipped. You can get all of the details you’ll need on it in today’s coverage and be sure to check out the deal we spotted on the brand’s QuietComfort 45 headphones this morning as well.

JBL Flip 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

The beat goes on with the JBL Flip 6 2-way speaker system, engineered to deliver loud, crystal clear, powerful sound. Its racetrack-shaped woofer delivers exceptional low frequencies and midrange, while a separate tweeter produces crisp, clear high-frequencies. Flip 6 also features optimized dual passive radiators for deep bass, fine-tuned with using Harman’s advanced algorithm.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!