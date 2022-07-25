Apple’s M1 MacBook Air doubles down on value with up to $199 discount from $900

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 256GB for $899.99 shipped in silver. Typically fetching $999, this is coming within $1 of our previous mention and now marks the second-best price in several months. This is also only the second discount since the new M2 model was revealed at $299 above today’s discount. The elevated 512GB capacity is also on sale at $1,099.99, down from $1,299 and beating our previous mention by $50. While it isn’t the all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially at today’s price. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

If you’re looking for more insight on why the M1 MacBook Air is worth considering over its newer M2 counterpart, we took a more in-depth look at how the two stack up over on 9to5Mac. Despite all of the love and fanfare around the newer version, our main takeaway was just how compelling the M1 MacBook Air still is for most users, especially those who want a more affordable package that’s even more portable than its predecessor. Especially at $299 below the M2 model.

As far as other Apple discounts go to start off the week, most of the savings are dominated by price cuts on the latest MacBooks. On the flagship side of the lineup, Apple 16- and 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pros are now sitting at all-time lows from $1,749 with at least $250 in savings attached. Though if you’d prefer going with a newer model that isn’t quite as powerful, the just-released M2 MacBook Pro is back in stock at the all-time low of $1,234.

Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Air features:

The Apple 13″ MacBook Air features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine.

