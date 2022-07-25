Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Almost Gone, Tacoma, Peppa Pig, Juicy Realm, more

Monday morning’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for grabs down below the fold courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Just be sure to browse through our coverage of the M1 MacBook Air while it’s up to $199 off the going rate from $900 shipped alongside everything else in our Apple deal hub right here. Today’s discounted app collection is headlined by titles like The Almost Gone, Juicy Realm, Tacoma, To the Moon, Peppa Pig: Sports Day, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Peppa Pig: Sports Day: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: gTasks Pro for Google Tasks: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Almost Gone: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Animus: Revenant: $8 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: MIDI Designer Pro 2: $25 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Gone Home: $5 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Tacoma: $7 (Reg. $20)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: FoodyLife : The Food Diary App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro Widgets: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Calzy: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Pro: $15 (Reg. $30)

More on The Almost Gone:

Experience the intricate dioramas and connections of your life, and the ripples we all make, in this award-winning narrative puzzle game. Dig beneath the beautifully rendered façades and interiors of an ordinary suburban lifestyle to discover a contemporary tale crafted by an award-winning author. Poised between life and death, isolated and alone, you must unravel the poignant truths that led to your fate.

