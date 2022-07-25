Today’s best game deals: Just Dance 2022 $15, Metroid Dread from $39, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Just Dance 2022 down at $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Available in Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox, this is matching the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon and delivering a notable chance to land the party game in your collection at a particularly low price. Also matched at Best Buy for today only. Gamers can get some exercise in “while having fun” and even create your own your routine with Just Dance Unlimited Sweat mode. You can also use a smartphone to “track moves with the Just Dance Controller App” as well as get the whole family in on the action with eight kid-friendly songs and choreographies. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

