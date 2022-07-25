Today’s best game deals: Just Dance 2022 $15, Metroid Dread from $39, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Just Dance 2022 down at $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Available in Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox, this is matching the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon and delivering a notable chance to land the party game in your collection at a particularly low price. Also matched at Best Buy for today only. Gamers can get some exercise in “while having fun” and even create your own your routine with Just Dance Unlimited Sweat mode. You can also use a smartphone to “track moves with the Just Dance Controller App” as well as get the whole family in on the action with eight kid-friendly songs and choreographies. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals:
***Review: Valve’s Steam Deck changes the handheld game
***New SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console pre-orders now live
- Metroid Dread GameStop pre-owned $39 (Orig. $60)
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition eShop $2 (Reg. $40)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- Final Fantasy VII Original $8 (Reg. $16)
- Final Fantasy eShop sale from $8
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land on Nintendo Switch $53 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-owned $28 (Orig. $60)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PSN $24 (Reg. $40)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed PSN $15 (Reg. $50)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Also matched on PSN
- Square Enix eShop sale from $2
- Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition eShop $12 (Reg. $30)
- Ubisoft eShop sale from $2
- OlliOlli World eShop $20 (Reg. $30)
- BioShock and 2K eShop sale from $8
- Back 4 Blood $12 (Reg. $15)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $51 (Reg. $60)
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition PS4 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Massive annual PlayStation Summer Sale from $2
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Bravely Default II $30 (Reg. $60)
- RE 2 and 3 Racoon City Edition Xbox $24 (Reg. $60)
- Rare Replay Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $49 (Reg. $60)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $40 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order $8 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard $10 (Reg. $20)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $35 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $35 (Reg. $40+)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
July PlayStation Plus FREE games: Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time and more
Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel
June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more
MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter
Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June
Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters
