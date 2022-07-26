Handcrafted premium leather Pad & Quill Apple Watch bands drop 40% with deals from $53

Pad & Quill is now offering a solid 40% off all of its leather Apple Watch bands so you can land a premium strap for your upcoming events, meetings, and more. Featuring a number of different styles from the leather cuffs and pilot-style models to the more recently-released Single Tour that launched back in March of this year, there are a series of options now available at the heavily discounted rate with free shipping across the board and compatibility with just about all Apple Watch models (be sure to double check the listing pages though). Head below for more details and a closer look.

Pad & Quill leather Apple Watch bands 40% off

While the newer Single Tour option comes down to just below $60 with today’s Watch40 promotion code, we are also seeing the Small Leather Lowry Cuff – the more modest of the brand’s cuff-style options – dropping to $53.97 shipped with the discount code above. Regularly $90, this is a great chance to finally add one to your collection. Pad & Quill’s best-selling band features a full-grain leather top with a softer leather lining, marine-grade stitching, polished nickel hardware, and a 30-day money-back promise alongside the unobstructed Apple Watch Optical Pulse Sensor (PCB) opening.

Browse through all of the leather Apple Watch bands eligible for today’s discount code on this page and be sure to swing by our Pad & Quill hub for details on all of the latest releases from the brand.

You’ll also want to check out our coverage of the elago W2 Apple Watch Charger Stand while it’s down at Lightning deal pricing today on Amazon as well as the Belkin summer flash sale while you’re at it.

Pad & Quill Small Leather Lowry Cuff features:

This carefully crafted cuff features our durable American full-grain leather along with a supple-soft and amazingly strong leather lining for even greater comfort and durability. The leather ages with use and becomes a true one-of-a-kind work of art. Intricate stitching with our UV-resistant marine-grade thread (the same thread used in parachutes and sails), paired with our nearly-unbreakable forged brass hardware means this band will long outlive your Apple Watch. No really, it will.

