Warner Bros. 2D crossover brawler MultiVersus enters open beta period ahead of launch

After being announced back in May, the 2D crossover brawler from Warner Bros. Games’ MultiVersus is now in open beta ahead of it’s release. Similar to Super Smash Bros., MultiVersus brings characters from multiple universes into one game to fight it out. With the launch of the open beta comes the announcement of Lebron James joining the roster and Rick and Morty joining in the near-future.

MultiVersus is an ambitious project created by Warner Bros. Games and Player First Games and brings fan-favorite characters from many different universes together in one place including Tom and Jerry, Batman, Superman, The Iron Giant, and more. You will compete in 2v2 matches with friends and other players regardless of what platform anyone plays on with the game being available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC with cross-progression to boot. Those who love playing Super Smash Bros. will know what to expect heading into the open beta. Be sure to check out our announcement coverage to learn more in-depth details about the game.

With the launch of this beta came the announcement of Lebron James joining the roster of playable characters and the near-future additions of Rick and Morty from the show Rick and Morty. MultiVersus’ open beta FAQ states that as the beta progresses, “new characters, maps, seasonal content, and more [will come] in the months ahead” and that no end date is currently set for this ultimately free-to-play game.

Though the open beta launched at 12 p.m. EDT today, the servers went into “maintenance mode” 30 minutes later. This is to be expected as the game is in open beta which means they are using players to test the game, stress test the servers, and ultimately find bugs so the launch of the game will be as smooth as possible.

See more Maintenance mode activated – servers will be back online soon, MVPs! #MultiVersus — MultiVersus (@multiversus) July 26, 2022

When the servers are up and running, you’ll be able to experience this fantastical game with all the weirdness that is The Iron Giant fighting Shaggy. As previously mentioned, the game will be free-to-play even after the launch with the in-game currency gleamium, being used to unlock new characters and taunts, being available for purchase now. There are also three different Founder Packs that can be purchased with each tier rewarding you with more benefits such as the Premium Battle Pass, a banner, character tickets, and more in-game currency.

9to5Toys’ Take

MultiVersus is a game I never expected to come to fruition. Seeing characters from completely different universes and shows coming together in one game to brawl it out is amazing. It’s great to see character additions even before the game fully launches and that even more fan-favorite characters could eventually join the roster. It will be interesting to see if the tournaments for this game get as intense as those for Super Smash Bros., but we will see considering they’ve created the MVSGaming Twitter account which is the “official Twitter for all things competitive MultiVersus.”

