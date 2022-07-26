New all-time lows drop Samsung Frame 2022 4K AirPlay 2 TVs as low as $740 (Save up to $1,198)

Today only, Woot is now offering new all-time lows across Samsung’s lineup of latest Frame 2022 Smart 4K AirPlay 2 TVs. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying in any other case. Starting at $739.99 for the 43-inch model, each of the five different sizes are now down to the lowest prices yet. The smallest model is now down from its usual $998 going rate and also beats our previous Prime Day mention by $108 to achieve that new best price yet status. There’s also upwards of $1,198 in savings on larger models. Across the board, Samsung’s new iteration of Frame TVs sport 4K HDR QLED panels with 120Hz refresh rates much the same as before, but with a new Matte Display anti-glare screen. That helps enable the unique design that blends in amongst the rest of your home decor and can even double as a digital picture frame for both personal photos and gallery-quality artwork. Get all the details in our launch coverage and head below for more.

Novel designs really are just the starting point for Samsung’s new Frame 2022 TVs, however. There are plenty of other notable features that you’d expect from a just-released home theater upgrade, and in this case AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support lead the way alongside Alexa integration.

Another big upgrade from the now previous-generation 2021 models is that you’ll now find four HDMI 2.1 ports this time around instead of just a single one from last time around. We break down all of the changes and everything else you’ll need to know about the experience right here, though all of the discounted sizes are detailed below too.

Or just go check out the even more affordable Hisense Android TV models that we tracked deals on earlier today. These certainly aren’t going to be as home theater-worthy as the Samsung Frames, but will do the trick otherwise for bedrooms and the like starting at $180.

Samsung Frame 2022 TV features:

Artwork, shows, movies and memories—display what you love on the picture frame-like TV. On The Frame, see everything on the QLED 4K TV at 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot that saturates your screen with a billion colors. Switch on Art Mode and transform your TV into your own personal art exhibit. With Anti-Reflection and the Matte Display, it’s easy on the eyes. Stream your heart out and enjoy all you love with Smart TV Powered by Tizen.

