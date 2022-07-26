Save $300 on Microsoft’s Studio Laptop with floating hinge display at low price of $1,800

Amazon now offers the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 14.4-inch i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti for $1,799.99 shipped. Normally going for $2,100, this $300 price drop marks a return to the Amazon low we’ve seen only once before with today’s deal matched at Best Buy, B&H, and Microsoft directly. The Surface Laptop Studio is powered by Intel’s 11th Generation i7-11700 processor with NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti backing the graphics horsepower. The 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow touch display will provide “true-to-life” colors for content creation and consumption with the 120Hz refresh rate further improving the experience with smoother animations. This display is also on a floating hinge that allows you to have the best viewing angle adjustments. Thunderbolt 4 support is also present here for connecting external monitors and high-speed peripherals. Check out our announcement coverage for more information and keep reading for more.

When it comes to I/O, the Surface Laptop Studio is fairly limited with its two USB-C Thunderbolt ports, dedicated charging port, and headphone jack. You could take some of your savings here and grab the CalDigit Thunderbolt 4 Element Hub for $250 to expand upon what is included. With a single USB-C connection, you’ll gain access to four USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports for connecting high-speed devices like external SSDs or the like and a total of four Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports with one being used to connect the hub to your computer. This allows you to daisy chain Thunderbolt devices outside the hub for connecting something like an eGPU. The hub can also provide up to 60W of power delivery to your computer so it stays charged even while connected.

If you’re looking to upgrade your iPad game, right now you can grab Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro at new all-time lows from Amazon starting at $729 for the Wi-Fi 128GB model. The 1TB model rests at $1,117 which is $382 off the list price and the best we’ve seen yet. It is centered around the 11-inch Liquid Retina display alongside Thunderbolt connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 and Apple Pencil support to boot.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio features:

The most powerful Surface Laptop. Quad-core powered 11th Gen Intel Core H Series processors handle your most complex workloads.

Design, animate, and render at top speed. Step up to the award-winning Ampere — NVIDIA’s 2nd gen RTX architecture, enabling ray-traced graphics and cutting-edge AI features from NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti.

Enjoy uniform, true-to-life color and contrast on the beautiful 14.4” PixelSense Flow touch display. Experience smoother scrolling with a refresh rate up to 120Hz.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!